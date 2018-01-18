Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Ur-Energy to Host Webcast and Teleconference Tomorrow

16:49 Uhr  |  CNW

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 18, 2018 /CNW/ -- Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG, TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") will host a webcast and teleconference tomorrow, Friday, January 19, 2018 to discuss the Company's 2017 Operational Results and current events in the uranium industry.

The webcast and teleconference will be held Friday, January 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. ET to provide an operational update. A Q&A session will follow the presentation. Those wishing to participate by phone can do so by calling:

US Toll-free Number

1-877-226-2859         

Canada Toll-free Number

1-855-669-9657

International Number

1-412-542-4134

Ask to be joined into the Ur-Energy call.

The call is being webcast by PR Newswire. The webcast can be accessed 10 minutes prior to the call. Pre-registration and participation access is available by clicking here or by copying the following URL into your web browser: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1186/24157.

If you are unable to join the call, a link will be available following the webcast on the Company's website www.ur-energy.com.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and we have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur?Energy trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

 

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ur-energy-to-host-webcast-and-teleconference-tomorrow-300584651.html

SOURCE Ur-Energy Inc.


