Kintavar Completes Drilling Program at Mitchi Project Sherlock and Watson Sector

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2018) - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Kintavar") (TSX VENTURE:KTR), is pleased to report the completion of a 1,771 meters diamond drilling program on its wholly owned Mitchi Property in Quebec.

The program consisted of twelve drill holes and the majority of the core samples have already been sent to ALS Global laboratory for assaying while the remaining samples are expected to follow in the coming days. Results for the initial drill holes are expected to be available in the coming weeks.

The exploration drilling program focused on three main objectives:

Testing the main IP anomalies of the Sherlock zone Testing the Sherlock and Watson mineralization at depth Testing some of the secondary IP anomalies

In total, 10 of the 12 drill holes intercepted the favorable lithologies with copper mineralization in the form of bornite and chalcopyrite. Out of these holes, 7 holes intercepted several tens of meters of copper mineralization.

"We are very pleased with this first drilling program on the Mitchi project. We drilled more meters than expected because several of the holes showed mineralization deeper than first thought. We now believe this could be both a near surface open pit type target and also an underground target beneath." commented Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

About the Mitchi Property

The Mitchi property (approx. 21,000 hectares, 100% owned) is located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 210 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper type deposit (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold ore (IOCG) and skarn type deposits in the Western portion. Osisko Mining holds a 2% NSR on 39 claims and 1% NSR on 21 other claims of the Mitchi property.

NI 43‐101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P. Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

