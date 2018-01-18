US Cobalt Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Cobalt Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:USCO) (Frankfurt:26X) (OTCQB:USCFF) announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted incentive stock options (the “Options”) to acquire up to an aggregate of 2,040,000 common shares to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.71 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant, and subject to vesting provisions. On February 16, 2018, the last day that the common shares traded prior to the granting of the Options, the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange was $0.71 per share. The Options, and any common shares issued upon exercise of the stock options, are subject to a four month hold period expiring on May 19, 2018.



