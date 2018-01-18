E3 Metals Attending the 2018 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Vancouver, BC (FSCwire) - E3 Metals Corp. (TSX-V: ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC: EEMMF) (the “Company”, “E3” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to invite shareholders and the investment community to the 2018 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference taking place January 21-22, 2018 at the Vancouver Convention Centre – West Building. Please visit us at Booth #107.

You can register for the conference at:

https://cambridgehouse.com/e/vancouver-resource-investment-conference-2018-69/register

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the development of the Company’s Alberta Petro-Lithium Project, the Company’s intention to establish a mineral resource estimate in respect of its Alberta Petro-Lithium Project and the results thereof, the reliability or accuracy of sampling results, the anticipated results of future sampling programs, the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, results of current and future testing, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward looking statements except as required by applicable law.

