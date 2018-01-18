Conquest Launches New Website

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2018 /CNW/ - Conquest Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: "CQR") ("Conquest" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched a new company website and created a Twitter account.

"Conquest seeks to keep its shareholders and potential investors well informed and up-to-date on programs and developments of the Company through the newly redesigned website and connections to social media." stated Benjamin Batson, President and Chief Executive of Conquest on the launch of its new website.

Visit Conquest's website

www.conquestresources.com

Follow Conquest on Twitter

www.twitter.com/ConquestResLtd

Connect with Conquest on LinkedIn

www.linkedin.com/company/conquest-resources-limited

PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Conquest is offering up to 3,500,000 units by way of a private placement for gross proceeds of up to $525,000 under the terms of the financing (see News Release dated December 7, 2017). A total of 1,602,000 units have been subscribed for gross proceeds of $240,000 (see News Release dated December 21, 2017).

On January 11, 2018, Conquest announced that it had extended the deadline for closing its non-brokered private placement to February 9, 2018.

Of the total $525,000 private placement, at least $350,000 will be used for exploration at Golden Rose, representing the flow-through portion of the private placement, while the remaining proceeds will be used for the general expenses of the Company.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Established in 1945, Conquest is an Ontario-based, gold exploration company. On December 7, 2017, Conquest acquired a 100% interest in the Golden Rose Property comprising patented and staked mining claims located 65 kilometres northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The patented and staked mining claims measure 770 hectares in size which encompass the former Golden Rose gold mine and highly prospective North and South banded iron formations at Emerald Lake. Conquest is planning to commence a property-wide surface exploration program following the completion of the private placement financing.

Conquest holds an undivided 100% interest in the Alexander Gold Property located in the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario. The Alexander Property is located immediately east of Goldcorp's Red Lake and Campbell mines in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp on the important "Mine Trend" regional structure. Conquest's property is almost entirely surrounded by Goldcorp's land holdings.

In addition, Conquest owns a 100% interest in the Smith Lake Gold Property which consists of six (6) patented mining claims and sixteen (16) staked mining claims in Leeson, Stover, Brackin, and Rennie Townships in northern Ontario, lying to the north, west and south of the former Renabie gold mine.



This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, resources and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Conquest, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Conquest's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Conquest with securities regulators. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Conquest Resources Ltd.