Bonterra Resources to Highlight Advancements at its Gladiator Gold Project at the Upcoming 2018 Mineral Exploration Roundup and Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, Jan. 18, 2018 /CNW/ - BonTerra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, US: BONXF, FSE: 9BR1) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") is pleased to announce that the Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME") has invited the Company to showcase its 2017 drill core from its Gladiator Gold Deposit, located north of Val d'Or, Québec.

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO of Bonterra, stated, "We are pleased to have been selected to showcase our 2017 drill core from our Gladiator Gold Deposit at the upcoming AME Mineral Exploration Roundup. With over 60,000 meters drilled during 2017, our technical team executed a focused drill program not only delivering excellent drill results but also expanding the gold system to five mineralized gold zones. Our team will also be exhibiting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference."

2018 AME Mineral Exploration Roundup ("Roundup"):

The 35th Annual Mineral Exploration Roundup Conference is located at the West Building at the Vancouver Convention Centre from January 22 - 25, 2018. Please visit http://roundup.amebc.ca for information regarding this world-class event. Look for us in the Core Shack at Booth #724 where we will have core on display from our Gladiator Gold Deposit on Monday, January 22 and Tuesday, January 23, from 9 am to 4 pm.

2018 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC"):

The VRIC is located at the Vancouver Convention Centre West from January 21 - 22, 2018. Please visit www.cambidgehouse.com for information regarding this first-class investment conference and visit us in Booth #408, where Bonterra will have its management team available to chat to all shareholders, media and members of the investment community.

Bonterra Resources Quick Facts:·

Well financed with $40 million raised in 2017.

Strong Shareholder Base: Eric Sprott (10%), Van Eck Gold Fund (12%), Kirkland Lake Gold (9.5%).

Gladiator Gold Deposit:

Deposit extension and resource expansion underway with 60,000 m completed in 2017 and 70,000 m planned for 2018. Advancing to the completion of an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate in second half of 2018, which is anticipated to include up to an additional 100,000 m of drilling from 2012 through 2018. Drilled dimensions of the Gladiator Deposit are currently outlined to a depth of 1,200 m below surface and a strike length of 1,200 m. Gladiator remains open in all directions, where at least five distinct subparallel zones or mineralized horizons have been identified. Drilling currently focused the extension and definition of the Gladiator Gold Deposit and exploration targets within the 10,541-hectare Urban-Barry property.

Larder Lake Gold Property:

100% controlled 2,221-hectare in the Cadillac-Larder Break camp in Ontario (refer to March 17, 2016 news release highlighting historical gold resource). Excellent access to three high grade gold deposits between Kirkland Lake and Virginiatown.



Robert Gagnon, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Gagnon is a director of Bonterra and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President & CEO

Bonterra Resources Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to Bonterra's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in input costs; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Bonterra disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

