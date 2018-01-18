Legend Announces Shareholder Approval of the Arrangement with Altus Strategies

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2018) - Legend Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGN) (the "Company" or "Legend") is pleased to announce that the requisite shareholder approval has been obtained in connection with the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to the arrangement agreement among the Company and Altus Strategies Plc ("Altus"), a UK-based project generator with a portfolio of projects in Africa and listed in London on AIM (ALS). At the special meeting held on January 18, 2018, Legend received 100% approval of the shareholders who voted on the arrangement resolution. Legend intends to seek the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia for the Arrangement and the Final Order on January 23, 2018, and the parties intend to proceed to closing the Arrangement on or about January 25, 2018.

The arrangement agreement sets out the terms and conditions pursuant to which Altus will acquire through an all-stock transaction the entire issued and outstanding common shares of LGN Holdings (BVI) Inc. ("LGN") being the owner of the Legend Projects, by way of the Arrangement.

Under the Arrangement Legend will distribute the common shares in Altus ("Altus Shares") it receives, to Legend shareholders on the basis of three Altus Shares for each common share they hold in Legend ("Legend Shares"). The holders of outstanding warrants of Legend ("Legend Warrants") will be entitled to receive, upon exercise of their securities, the number of Altus Shares which the holders would have been entitled to receive as a result of the Arrangement, if immediately prior to the effective date the holders had exercised their Legend Warrants.

Following the completion of the Arrangement, LGN will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Altus and existing Altus shareholders and Legend shareholders will each own approximately 72.4% and 27.6% of the combined company, respectively, on a non-diluted basis. Altus is making an application for a dual listing of its shares on the TSX-V.

Michael Winn, Chief Executive and Chairman of Legend, commented:

"We are delighted to announce the receipt of shareholder approval for the proposed plan of arrangement for a business combination with Altus, an Africa focused project generator which is listed on London's AIM market. Altus is now making the necessary preparations to achieve a dual listing of its shares on the TSX-V. Closing of the arrangement, which remains subject to court approval, is expected to occur on or about 25th January 2018. On behalf of the board I would like to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming support and look forward to providing an update on the closing of the arrangement shortly."

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"The approval of Legend's shareholders for the proposed arrangement is a transformational and accretive milestone for both Legend and Altus. The enlarged project generator company will offer shareholders direct exposure to a robust and well managed portfolio of nineteen projects at different stages of advancement, diversified by six commodities, across five countries and with two active joint venture partnerships. We believe the project generator model represents an optimal strategy for investors to participate in the potentially significant returns that can be made from making economic mineral discoveries, while mitigating a number of the potential financial, technical, managerial or geopolitical risks that can impact explorers that are heavily focused on just one or two assets. Our application and other preparations required for a dual listing of our shares on the TSX-V is now underway and we will provide an update on this process in due course. In the meantime we look forward to the successful closing of the transaction and to welcoming Legend's shareholders and team to Altus."

About Legend:

Legend is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold exploration in Mali. Legend's flagship projects include the Diba and Lakanfla projects. Further information is available at the Company's website www.legendgold.com.

