Squire Announces Update to Mining Related Telecommunications Technology License

03:20 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squire Mining Ltd. (“Squire” or the “Company”) (CSE:SQR) announces that further to its release of December 6th regarding the proposed acquisition of a minority interest in the mining-related aspects of mesh technology, that the Company has begun to investigate other technology acquisitions in the internet-of-things, mesh networking and blockchain ecosystems. Squire continues to emphasize acquisitions that are resource-technology-related, but may consider making acquisitions that have global applications and then identifying partners to manage the non-resource-related aspects of the technology.

“Squire has been exposed to numerous interesting technologies while completing due diligence on its mesh network acquisition,” said Tibor Gadjics, President of Squire. “Given the knowledge base we are developing, and the prospective investment returns being recorded, further investigations may be able to add considerable shareholder value.”

For further information contact: Kevin R. Hanson, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (604) 929-0900

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information”, as such term is defined under applicable securities legislation. The forward looking information includes statements about proposed technology acquisitions. Such forward looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that such forward looking information is neither a promise nor guarantee, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.


Mineninfo

Squire Mining Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.squiremining.com


