Squire Announces Update to Mining Related Telecommunications Technology License

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squire Mining Ltd. (“Squire” or the “Company”) (CSE:SQR) announces that further to its release of December 6th regarding the proposed acquisition of a minority interest in the mining-related aspects of mesh technology, that the Company has begun to investigate other technology acquisitions in the internet-of-things, mesh networking and blockchain ecosystems. Squire continues to emphasize acquisitions that are resource-technology-related, but may consider making acquisitions that have global applications and then identifying partners to manage the non-resource-related aspects of the technology.



“Squire has been exposed to numerous interesting technologies while completing due diligence on its mesh network acquisition,” said Tibor Gadjics, President of Squire. “Given the knowledge base we are developing, and the prospective investment returns being recorded, further investigations may be able to add considerable shareholder value.”

This news release contains "forward-looking information", as such term is defined under applicable securities legislation. The forward looking information includes statements about proposed technology acquisitions.