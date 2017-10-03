Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü
Suche
 

Li3 Energy Inc.

Li3 Energy Inc.
Bergbau
Chile
10.2017
Übernahme
Bearing Lithium Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Oktober 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Li3 Energy Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Li3 Energy Inc.

  • Bearing Resources übernimmt Li3 Energy
    Bearing Resources Limited meldete vergangene Woche eine Vereinbarung mit Li3 Energy Inc., wonach Li3 durch Bearing übernommen wird. Gemäß Vereinbarung wird ein neu gegründetes Tochterunternehmen von Bearing mit Li3 fusionieren. Li3 wird das nach der Fusion weiter bestehende Unternehmen sein und wird somit zu einem zu 100% eigenen Tochterunternehmen [...]
    weiterlesen
    07.02.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Li3 Energy Inc. und Blue Wolf Mongolia Holdings Corp. treffen Fusionsvereinbarung
    Wie aus einer gestern veröffentlichten Meldung von Li3 Energy und Blue Wolf hervorgeht, haben die beiden Unternehmen Vereinbarungen bezüglich eines Unternehmenszusammenschlusses getroffen. Demzufolge wird Li3 mit einem zu 100% eigenen Tochterunternehmen von Blue Wolf in einem Aktientauschverhältnis von 250 Li3-Aktien für eine Blue-Wolf-Aktie [...]
    weiterlesen
    22.05.2013
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Li3 Energy Inc.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap