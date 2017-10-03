Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Oktober 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Li3 Energy Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Bearing Resources Limited meldete vergangene Woche eine Vereinbarung mit Li3 Energy Inc., wonach Li3 durch Bearing übernommen wird. Gemäß Vereinbarung wird ein neu gegründetes Tochterunternehmen von Bearing mit Li3 fusionieren. Li3 wird das nach der Fusion weiter bestehende Unternehmen sein und wird somit zu einem zu 100% eigenen Tochterunternehmen [...]
Wie aus einer gestern veröffentlichten Meldung von Li3 Energy und Blue Wolf hervorgeht, haben die beiden Unternehmen Vereinbarungen bezüglich eines Unternehmenszusammenschlusses getroffen. Demzufolge wird Li3 mit einem zu 100% eigenen Tochterunternehmen von Blue Wolf in einem Aktientauschverhältnis von 250 Li3-Aktien für eine Blue-Wolf-Aktie [...]
Bearing Lithium is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Li3 Energy. As a result of the Acquisition, Li3 Energy and its subsidiaries are now wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bearing. In exchange for all of the outstanding common stock of Li3 Energy, Bearing issued 16 million common shares of Bearing to the former [...]
Bearing Lithium is pleased to announce that Li3 shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the transaction. At a shareholder vote held today, a total of 71.9% of shares were voted at the meeting of which 99% voted in favor of the transaction. The number of Bearing Lithium shares to be issued under the scheme will be approximately 16 million shares [...]
Li3 Energy is pleased to announce that the Registration Statement on F-4 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by Bearing Lithium has been declared effective by the SEC, as required under the previously announced agreement and plan of merger with Bearing. The Registration Statement was filed with the SEC for the purpose of [...]
Bearing Lithium is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX-V in regards to Bearing's acquisition of Li3 Energy. The TSX-V has notified the Company of its conditional approval for the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Li3 in exchange for common shares of Bearing pursuant to the [...]
Bearing Lithium is pleased to announce that, on June 15th, 2017, it filed a response to the United Securities and Exchange Commission in regards to their comments on the original draft of the Form F-4 Registration Statement. This filing of responses to the SEC's comments on the F-4 registration statement is an iterative process, with the first [...]
