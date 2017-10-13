Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Oktober 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von White Pine Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, englisch zu White Pine Resources Inc.
White Pine Resources announces that it has changed its name from "White Pine Resources Inc." to "SBD Capital Corp.". Shareholders of the Company approved, among other things, the name change at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders on September 15, 2017. The Company also announces the resignations of Mr. Alex Falconer as a [...]
White Pine Resources is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated July 26, 2017, that it has completed its acquisition of Secret Barrel Distillery Corporation effective August 18, 2017. As consideration for the acquisition, the Company issued to the vendor 2,000,000 common shares, and advanced to Secret Barrel an aggregate of $175,000 [...]
White Pine Resources announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 150,000 common shares at a price of $0.02 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $3,000 and 13,850,000 units at a price of $0.02 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $277,000. The Company also announces that it has settled an aggregate [...]
White Pine Resources announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Secret Barrel Distillery Corporation from J Adam MacDonald in consideration of 2 million common shares of the Company and a working capital advance to Secret Barrel of $175,000. Secret Barrel is a small batch rum distillery which produces [...]
