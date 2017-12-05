Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Cobalt One Ltd.

Cobalt One Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
12.2017
Fusion
First Cobalt Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Cobalt One Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Cobalt One Ltd.


Nachrichten, englisch zu Cobalt One Ltd.

  • First Cobalt Corp. Completes Merger with Cobalt One Limited
    First Cobalt is pleased to announce the closing of its merger with Cobalt One. First Cobalt is now the largest land owner in the Cobalt Camp in Ontario and owns the only cobalt refinery in North America permitted to produce battery materials. First Cobalt issued 0.145 of a First Cobalt common share for each Cobalt One ordinary share. In conjunction [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.12.2017
    von GlobeNewswire
  • Cobalt One Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Merger with First Cobalt
    First Cobalt is pleased to announce Cobalt One shareholders have approved the merger with First Cobalt, with 99.995% of votes cast in favour. Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are one step closer to creating the largest pure play cobalt company in the world. We look forward to seeing First Cobalt shares trade on the [...]
    weiterlesen
    20.11.2017
    von Marketwired
  • First Cobalt Commences Exploration on Cobalt One and CobalTech Properties
    First Cobalt announces the commencement of prospecting and structural mapping on properties owned by Cobalt One and CobalTech Mining, the results of which will be used to plan a winter drill program for the consolidated land package in Ontario. Highlights Cobalt One and CobalTech have provided property access to First Cobalt's exploration team in [...]
    weiterlesen
    24.10.2017
    von Marketwired
  • Cobalt One to Merge with First Cobalt
    First Cobalt and Cobalt One are pleased to announce that following the non-binding, conditional proposal by First Cobalt to acquire 100% of the shares in Cobalt One, as announced by First Cobalt on the TSX Venture Exchange dated June 21, 2017, both parties subsequently signed a letter of intent on June 23, 2017, pursuant to which First Cobalt [...]
    weiterlesen
    26.06.2017
    von Marketwired

