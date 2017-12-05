Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Cobalt One Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.