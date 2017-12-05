Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Cobalt One Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Trent Mell, President und Chief Executive Officer, sagte: In sehr kurzer Zeit haben wir das größte Kobaltexplorationsunternehmen in der Welt geschaffen, das beinahe die Hälfte des unserer Ansicht nach möglicherweise aussichtsreichsten Kobaltbezirks außerhalb der DRK kontrolliert. Wir beabsichtigen, ein aggressives Explorationsprogramm im Jahr 2018 [...]
Herr Trent Mell, President und Chief Executive Officer des Unternehmens, erklärte hierzu: Wir sind nun der Position des weltweit größten Kobaltfirma einen Schritt näher gekommen. Wir freuen uns darauf, dass nun die Aktien von First Cobalt auch an der Australian Securities Exchange gehandelt werden, da dieses Dual Listing unseren Aktionärskreis [...]
First Cobalt freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass es Cobalt One Ltd., das an der Australian Securities Exchange notiert, ein Angebot hinsichtlich einer Fusion von Cobalt One und First Cobalt unterbreitet hat. Laut dem Angebot würde First Cobalt alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Cobalt One erwerben, was dazu führen würde, dass die Aktionäre von Cobalt [...]
First Cobalt is pleased to announce the closing of its merger with Cobalt One. First Cobalt is now the largest land owner in the Cobalt Camp in Ontario and owns the only cobalt refinery in North America permitted to produce battery materials. First Cobalt issued 0.145 of a First Cobalt common share for each Cobalt One ordinary share. In conjunction [...]
First Cobalt is pleased to announce Cobalt One shareholders have approved the merger with First Cobalt, with 99.995% of votes cast in favour. Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are one step closer to creating the largest pure play cobalt company in the world. We look forward to seeing First Cobalt shares trade on the [...]
First Cobalt announces the commencement of prospecting and structural mapping on properties owned by Cobalt One and CobalTech Mining, the results of which will be used to plan a winter drill program for the consolidated land package in Ontario. Highlights Cobalt One and CobalTech have provided property access to First Cobalt's exploration team in [...]
First Cobalt and Cobalt One are pleased to announce that following the non-binding, conditional proposal by First Cobalt to acquire 100% of the shares in Cobalt One, as announced by First Cobalt on the TSX Venture Exchange dated June 21, 2017, both parties subsequently signed a letter of intent on June 23, 2017, pursuant to which First Cobalt [...]
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts, in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"