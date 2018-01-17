Alacer Gold Announces Release Date for 2017 Year-End Operational and Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alacer Gold Corp. (“Alacer” or the “Company”) (TSX:ASR) and (ASX:AQG) plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 operating results, financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis before the Toronto Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 (North America).



Rod Antal, Alacer’s President and Chief Executive Officer will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. (North America Eastern Standard Time) / Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. (Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

About Alacer

Alacer is a leading intermediate gold mining company, with an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Anagold”), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Lidya Mining”). The Company’s primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Mine and strong balance sheet to maximize portfolio value and free cash flow, minimize project risk, and therefore, create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Mine is in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers southeast from Istanbul and 550 kilometers east from Ankara, Turkey’s capital city.

Alacer is actively pursuing initiatives to enhance value beyond the current mine plan:

Çöpler Oxide Production Optimization – Expansion of the existing heap leach pad capacity to 58 million tonnes continues. A maiden Mineral Reserve of 176,000 ounces was released for Çakmaktepe in December 2017 and adds oxide production starting in 2018. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to extend oxide production beyond the current reserves, including a new heap leach pad site to the west of the Çöpler Mine.

Çöpler Sulfide Expansion Project (the “Sulfide Project”) – The Sulfide Project construction is more than 75% complete, under budget, and on schedule for first gold production in the third quarter 2018. The Sulfide Project is expected to deliver long-term growth with robust financial returns and adds 20 years of production at Çöpler. The Sulfide Project will bring Çöpler’s remaining life-of-mine gold production to over 2 million ounces at All-in Sustaining Costs averaging $645 per ounce.

The Company continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District, as well as in other regions of Turkey, are progressing. A 70% increase to the Çakmaktepe Mineral Measured and Indicated Resource estimate was released in December 2017, and the resource remains open. The Çöpler District remains the focus in 2018 with the goal of continuing to grow oxide production and utilize the existing Çöpler infrastructure. In the region, work continues on a Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) for the Gediktepe Project and is expected to be complete in June 2018.

Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trade.

