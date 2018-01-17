Queensland Bauxite Ltd (ASX:QBL) John Easterling -Amazon John- to Join Board of MCL

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - I am delighted and proud on behalf of the Board of Queensland Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:QBL) to inform our shareholders that Mr John Easterling has agreed to join the board of our Cannabis subsidiary Medical Cannabis Limited.John comes with a wealth of experience in developing therapeutical products from plants, which includes many years of experience in medical Cannabis cultivation and products.He is nicknamed "Amazon John" due to the many years he has worked with plants and gemstones from the Amazon.He married Olivia Newton-John in 2008 and shares her passion in supporting the continuing growth of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne.John is a big advocate for legislation reform in Australia to allow wider access to medical cannabis. He has met on numerous occasions with influential government officials on both sides of parliament, from the Prime Minister and members of the Coalition government to the Leader of the Opposition and shadow ministers, to promote the importance of access to medical Cannabis for patients in need of its benefits.The Board of QBL believe that the addition of Mr Easterling and his experience, knowledge and contacts to the team of MCL, will add enormous value and assistance to MCL, to ensure that it continues to be the leading medical Cannabis and hemp company in Australia as the industry continues to open up to the massive local and global market opportunities.ABOUT "AMAZON JOHN" EASTERLINGSince 1976 John Easterling has been an explorer and treasure hunter in the Amazon Rainforest. It was there, after a personal health crisis, he was introduced to the traditional use of medicinal plants by the Indigenous People in Peru. Since then his passion for plant medicine has only accelerated.Easterling's original degree is in Environmental Studies. He founded the Amazon Herb Company in 1990 and serves on the board of the Amazon Center of Environmental Education and Research. Amazon John's 28 years of Plant Medicine experience have been profiled on TV and Radio including "Good Morning America" and "Fox and Friends". His product formulations have sold over $100 million world wide. John has been featured in two PBS documentaries, World News Report "Amazon John and Rainforest Medicines" and Jean Michel Cousteau's "Return to the Amazon."His passion for cannabis as a plant medicine began with his first cultivation in 1970. He currently maintains a personal research garden of multiple cannabis strains in California and is co-owner of a licensed medical cannabis farm, Crystal Pharm Organics, in Oregon. He has bred a dozen new genetics and his focus now is formulating using a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles for specific therapeutic benefits.As a formulator and educator John has met with researchers and cultivators in many states in America as well as Canada, Israel and Australia and is convinced that cannabis and plant medicine can eliminate or alleviate most of the degenerative health issues people are facing. Easterling believes the dramatic growth and interest in cannabis is still in its early stages and Australia has a unique window of opportunity to become a global leader in this space.The Board of QBL look forward to working with John in the development of MCL to the benefit of all shareholders.





About Queensland Bauxite Ltd:



Queensland Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:QBL) is an Australian listed company focused on the exploration and development of its bauxite tenements in Queensland and New South Wales. The Company's lead project is the South Johnstone Bauxite Deposit in northern Queensland which has rail running through the project area and is approximately 15-24 kilometres from the nearest deep water port. The Company intends to become a bauxite producer with a focus on commencing production at South Johnstone as early as possible. The Company also pursues additional investment opportunities, and has acquired a 55% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Limited, an Australian leader in the hemp and Cannabis industries.





Source:



Queensland Bauxite Ltd.





Contact:

Queensland Bauxite Ltd. Tel: +61-2-9291-9000 For further information or any queries please email the Company at: sfeldman@queenslandbauxite.com.au