Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd (ASX:BPL) New Managing Director to Expand Exploration & Business Development Opportunities

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mr Trangie Johnston has today been named as Managing Director of Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd. (ASX:BPL), adding to his current role as CEO. The appointment follows the Company's articulation of an aggressive growth and value adding strategy through its 2017 Annual General Meeting Presentation, released to ASX on 21 December 2017.Mr Johnston will take up his new post effective immediately, with key objectives in the early part of 2018 being acceleration of base, precious and industrial metals exploration at the Company's project areas near Broken Hill and the identification of an optimal value adding route for the Company's advanced stage mineral sands projects in the Murray Basin. Additionally, Mr Johnston will continue playing an active role in the Thackaringa Joint Venture with Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (COB).BPL's Chairman, Creagh O'Connor, said:"Trangie's appointment as Managing Director of BPL is the logical progression in his role with the Company. He has played a pivotal role in BPL's major value adding initiatives in 2017 such as the Cobalt Blue spin-off and expansion of our mineral sands portfolio within the Murray Basin.Trangie Johnston said:"My challenge is to optimise BPL's performance and keep adding value. Late last year the Board and I formulated a blueprint for the growth of the Company through 2018 and we addressed that in our 2017 Annual General Meeting presentation. I'm looking forward to delivering against that strategy and positioning BPL, over time, to become a mid-tier, multi-commodity, multiproject miner.To view Mr Johnston's resume, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2ZB54A2DTo view the release, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4L1XF9J3





Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd. (ASX:BPL) is an Australian exploration company focussed on the discovery and development of strategic mineral resources across two primary geographical areas; the Murray Basin Region (Heavy Mineral Sands) and the Broken Hill Region (industrial, base and precious metals, including the Thackaringa Cobalt & Base/Precious Metal Project).





Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd.





