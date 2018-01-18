Erin Ventures Grants Stock Options

Victoria, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin") [TSXV: EV] announces that it has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 910,000 common shares at a price of $0.12 per share (the “Options”). The Options will expire in five (5) years. The Options were granted to directors, officers, and employees pursuant to Erin’s Stock Option Plan.

Further, 875,000 of these newly granted options replace recently expired options which were previously granted to the same individuals. Erin has a total of 1,463,000 options outstanding (inclusive of this new issuance), equaling approximately 2.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Erin.

About Erin Ventures

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia and gold assets in North America. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

Piskanja is a high-grade boron deposit with a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource of 5.6 million indicated tonnes (30.8% B 2 O 3 ), in addition to 6.2 million inferred tonnes (28.8% B 2 O 3 ).

Forward Looking Statements:

