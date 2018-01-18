Pacific Rim Cobalt Provides Corporate Update From CEO, Ranjeet Sundher

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (the “Company” or “Pacific Rim Cobalt”) (CSE:BOLT) (FRANKFURT:NXFE) (OTCQB:PCRCF) is pleased to report on key milestones achieved for 2017 and strategic goals for 2018.



Cobalt was 2017’s top performing commodity. 2018’s Continued strong fundamentals in the electric vehicle industry and energy storage sector should support healthy demand for cobalt; in particular those supplies sourced from safe and secure jurisdictions. This trend aligns closely with the Company’s corporate mandate of acquiring and developing production grade cobalt deposits within the Pacific Rim.



In 2017, Pacific Rim Cobalt set the objective to become a world-class, pure play, cobalt producer. In just 85-days since it’s transformation in October, the Company has acquired an advanced stage cobalt project in Indonesia, listed its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange, closed $8.1 million in equity financing and assembled a veteran team of high achievers with the necessary skills to realize the Company’s aggressive objectives.

Since its listing on October 24, 2017, the price of Pacific Rim Cobalt’s shares has increased by 185%1. Management, insiders and principal shareholders of the Company hold approximately 44% ownership of Pacific Rim Cobalt and are steadfast in maintaining strong alignment of shareholder and management interests.

Pacific Rim Cobalt begins 2018 with a healthy balance sheet and is well positioned to create significant shareholder value by leveraging the “once in a lifetime” global shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The Company benefits from strong capital markets backing which will play a critical roll in meeting our significant short-term objectives. In calendar 2018 the Company plans to:

Produce a maiden resource for the TNM cobalt project

Define and test a preliminary processing scheme to recover cobalt and nickel sulphate from the TNM cobalt project

Acquire one or more, other highly prospective, late stage, cobalt properties

Attain DTC registration in Q1

Add additional members to our management team

Continue to deliver strong shareholder returns

Electric Vehicles A Tectonic Shift

“China moves towards banning the internal combustion engine”; The Economist



“India – The 3rd Largest Car Market – Announces Only Electric Vehicles to Be Sold By 2030”; Palisade Research



“California Bill seeks ban on fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040”; Bloomberg

Cobalt and Battery Metals in Demand

“BMW Sees 10-Fold Jump in Its Need for Battery Materials by 2025”; Bloomberg



“Cobalt prices seen rising sharply as deficit balloons”; BMO Metals

About Pacific Rim Cobalt

Pacific Rim Cobalt is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade cobalt deposits, a key raw material input for the growing lithium-ion battery industry.

1 as of January 16, 2018 and including effect of 1.5-for-1 forward split

