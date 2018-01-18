Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
EnviroLeach Announces US DTC Eligibility

18.01.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF), is pleased to announce that the Corporation's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s, OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "EVLLF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.

DTC Eligibility means that a public company’s securities can be deposited through DTC. DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and holds over thirty-five trillion dollars worth of securities on deposit. DTC accepts deposits of securities from its participants only, who are usually clearing firms. All movements of securities are made to the participant’s account electronically with book-entry adjustments.

Duane Nelson, CEO of EnviroLeach stated, “Achieving DTC eligibility will simplify the trading of EnviroLeach shares on the OTCQB Venture Market and will allow U.S.-based investors and brokers the ability to fully trade our common shares on a U.S. market which will benefit the Company and all of its shareholders.”

The OTCQB Venture Market is for developing U.S. and international companies that must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. DTC eligibility allows EnviroLeach shares to be more easily and economically transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States.

In addition to the OTCQB, shares of EnviroLeach continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ETI).

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology company and near-term gold producer that is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and E-Waste sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, near neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives to ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners, EnviroLeach’s technology will become the standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors.

Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com

Contact Information:

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

Duane Nelson
President & CEO
info@EnviroLeach.com


