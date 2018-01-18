EnviroLeach to participate in the 2018 #Disrupt Mining Accelerator Challenge at PDAC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF), is pleased to announce its participation in the 2018 Disrupt Mining (#DisruptMining) accelerator challenge which takes place at this year’s annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference.



The #DisruptMining challenge will showcase ideas designed to unlock new opportunities and accelerate solutions to some of the mining industry’s biggest challenges and opportunities. Collaboration and transformation happen when people with exponential technologies and rogue ideas across all sectors are encouraged to disrupt the status quo in mining and given direct access to the industry’s leading decision-makers. “The Disrupt Mining Challenge accelerates mining innovation by bringing diverse, brilliant minds together to provide the raw materials that propel modern society.”

Founded in 2017 by Goldcorp and Integra Gold, #DisruptMining is a catalyst to accelerate innovation – to encourage new ideas, generate new opportunities and tackle problems more efficiently, and to bridge the gap between mining and technology. It’s a platform for entrepreneurs working with disruptive and exponential technologies to highlight their application across the entire sector. From exploration and mine closure to financing and sustainability, #DisruptMining engages people with exponential technologies and rogue ideas, and provides a CAD$1 million capital opportunity to bring their disruption to mining.

Duane Nelson, CEO, states; "We are very excited about participating in this challenge. We consider our unique formulas and technologies to be among the most innovative and disruptive new technologies ever introduced to the mining sector. While our recent focus has been on the E-Waste sector, or “urban mining”, the EnviroLeach formula was originally developed for the mining sector. The Company continues to work with many mining companies to further advance our eco-friendly process in an effort to become the new standard in extractive metallurgy for the mining sector.”

The #DisruptMining Innovation Expo will transition into an evening event, in which three finalists will pitch their disruptive ideas "shark-tank" style to a live audience and have the opportunity to negotiate up to C$1 million in investment for a proof of concept at one of Goldcorp's mines or direct investment in the winning technologies.

More than 1,000 mining executives, investors, technologists and financiers will be in attendance, each looking for that one revolutionary idea. Proceeds from the #DisruptMining event will support the future of the mining industry through innovation-focused scholarships.

EnviroLeach has produced and submitted its proposal and a 2-minute introductory video to the challenge. The video focuses on the opportunity with in the industry, the applicability and benefits of the EnviroLeach technology in the Mining Sector. The EnviroLeach Disrupt Mining video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJ1Kkq9MEXc4NgSJUpYnRA

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology company and near-term gold producer that is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and E-Waste sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, near neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives to ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners, EnviroLeach’s technology will become the standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors.

Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com

About #Disrupt Mining

