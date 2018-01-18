Maple Gold Starts Drilling Step-out Targets at the Douay Gold Project

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (“Maple Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:MGM) (OTCQB:MGMLF) (Frankfurt:M3G) is pleased to announce that the first drill-hole has commenced at the Company’s Douay Gold Project (the “Project”). The first drill rig has arrived to site (pictured below) and has been mobilized to one of the priority infill and step-out drill targets from the 55 existing permits currently in place. Permit requests have been submitted for the balance of planned drill-holes (see press release dated January 10, 2017) and the Company anticipates receiving permits and ramping up to the full complement of (5-6) diamond drill rigs within approximately three weeks.



Pictured: (left to right) Luiz Amaral; Christian Makang; Marthe Archambault; Hubert Mvondo. Maple Gold geologists stand at the first drill site as drilling commences at the Douay Gold Project. At the time of writing, the first drill-hole had reached 45 metres, intersecting syenite from 33 metres depth.



Fig. 1: Resource Area drill plan on first derivative magnetic base map showing first four holes to be drilled, including drill-hole (DO-18-203) currently underway. View the figure above with historical drill-hole locations included by clicking here (http://maplegoldmines.com/images/PR-Jan-18-Pic-2.jpg).





Maple Gold’s President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: “We are excited to break ground with the first drill-hole of the 2018 drilling campaign. Our technical team deserves a lot of credit for all of the hard work that preceded today’s milestone. We look forward to additional drill rigs arriving shortly and drill results this winter and spring."

The figure above highlights the extent of syenite, or mixed syenite and basalt, in comparison with the existing resource areas as defined in the latest report by Micon in 2017. Note also the rough coincidence of syenite with a characteristic bimodal (high/low) magnetic response. The anomalous geophysical pattern combined with the extent of syenite, defines what Maple Gold views as the greater Resource Target Area, which will be the focus of step-out and infill drilling during the current campaign.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Fred Speidel, M. Sc, P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration, of Maple Gold Mines. Mr. Speidel is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Speidel has verified the data related to the exploration information disclosed in this news release through his direct participation in the work.

About Maple Gold:

Maple Gold is a well-funded gold exploration company focused on advancing a district-scale gold project in one of the world’s premier mining jurisdictions. The Company’s 370 km² Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project has an established gold resource that remains open in multiple directions, with excellent infrastructure and several large scale operating mines within 150km. Maple Gold has a significant drill campaign under way to expand on the known resource areas and test new discovery targets within the Company’s 55 km of strike along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

