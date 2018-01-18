Corvus Gold Extends Mother Lode Deposit West, Drilling 70.1 metres @ 1.41 g/t Gold, and North, Drilling 33.5 metres @ 1.6 g/t Gold   

Assay Highlights of Western and Northern Extension Include:

Highlighted Mineralized intervals are calculated using a 0.3 g/t cutoff

Plan map showing recent drill holes on the Mother Lode Project





ML-17-029: 18.3 metres @ 1.84 g/t gold and 36.6 metres @ 1.85 g/t gold





ML-17-028: 51.8 metres @ 1.86 g/t gold including 19.8 metres @ 3.43 g/t gold





ML-17-026: 45.7 metres @ 1.33 g/t gold including 24.4 metres @ 1.72 g/t gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus” or the “Company”) - (TSX:KOR) (OTCQX:CORVF) announces it has received assay results from an additional eight drill holes from its 2017 Phase I drill program at its Mother Lode project in southern Nevada (Table 1). The latest results continue to delineate the extension of the Mother Lode deposit to the west (ML-17-028 with 70.1 m @ 1.41 g/t gold at a 0.1 g/t cutoff), and there appears to be early indications of a new deep zone below the historic pit zone. Additionally, a new drill fence 50 metres to the north of the northern-most drilling has shown that the system continues to expand to the north-northwest of historic hole ML-338 (73.2 m @ 2.05 g/t gold). It is believed that these results continue to grow the Mother Lode deposit, which is open to the north, west, east and at depth (Figure 1).

Western Extension and New Deep In-pit Zone

Assay results from holes ML-17-026 to ML-17-028, ML-17-030 and ML-17-032 provide further information for Resource estimation work while extending mineralization to the west and at depth in the historic open pit area of the deposit, with ML-17-28 returning 51.8 m @ 1.86 g/t gold. Importantly, the new deeper holes drilled have intersected a new deep zone of moderate grade mineralization (“Deep In-Pit Zone”) that is open at depth and could be extensive throughout the deposit to the north and at depth (ML-17-026 with 24.4 m @ 0.93 g/t gold, ML-17-32 with 12.2 m @ 0.81 g/t gold & ML-17-30 with 12.2 m @ 0.81 g/t gold).

North Expansion

Assay results from two holes drilled to the north of the prior northern-most fence of holes, which included ML-17-003 with 66.3 m @ 1.24 g/t gold, reported NR-17-19, Dec. 12, 2017, ML-17-017 with 35.1 m @ 1.97 g/t gold reported NR-18-01, Jan. 10, 2018 and historic hole ML-338 with 73.2 m @ 2.05 g/t gold, returned 33.5 m @ 1.60 g/t gold in ML-17-31 and 12.2 m @ 2.31 g/t gold in ML-17-33. Corvus believes that these results are a strong indication that the deposit remains open to the north and north northwest. Drilling will continue to step out to the north and determine the extent of this relatively flat-lying high-grade zone, which is currently open for expansion.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46271378-0de7-4e9c-b258-6f8710d5c551

Jeff Pontius, President and CEO of Corvus states, “The continued growth on all fronts of this new Nevada gold discovery is encouraging, and adds confidence and size to the deposit with every hole. The growth potential to the north is particularly intriguing, as the mineralization has flattened with no sign of weakening. In addition, as we get into the heart of the system, the new Deep In-Pit Zone looks to have potential to grow in size and grade to the north. The results for the Mother Lode exploration have exceeded our initial expectations and we believe they bode well for our maiden resource estimate that is planned for the middle of this year.”







Table 1

Phase I – Mother Lode Significant Drilling Results – In-Pit Expansion & North Targets

(Reported intercepts are not true widths as there is currently insufficient data to calculate true orientation in space. Mineralized intervals are calculated using a 0.3 g/t cutoff unless otherwise indicated below)

Drill Hole # from (m) to (m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Comment ML-17-026 126.49 172.21 45.72 1.33 1.73 West of hole ML17-014 inc 126.49 129.54 3.05 1.47 2.01 >1g/t cut inc 144.78 169.16 24.38 1.72 2.03 >1g/t cut AZ 090 dip-65 178.31 185.93 7.62 0.57 2.44 242.32 266.70 24.38 0.93 2.28 New deep in-pit zone inc 249.94 256.03 6.09 1.75 2.86 >1g/t cut





Drill Hole # from (m) to (m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Comment ML-17-027 124.97 156.97 32.00 0.49 1.02 West of hole ML17-008 inc 150.88 153.92 3.05 1.03 1.62 >1g/t cut AZ 090 dip-65 172.21 176.78 4.57 0.78 0.94 181.36 213.36 32.00 0.63 1.28 inc 188.98 192.02 3.05 1.33 3.52 >1g/t cut 233.17 251.46 18.29 0.44 0.88 New deep in-pit zone





Drill Hole # from (m) to (m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Comment ML-17-028 73.15 124.97 51.82 1.86 0.88 East of hole ML17-016 inc 83.82 103.63 19.81 3.43 1.28 >1g/t cut inc 115.82 121.92 6.10 2.37 2.60 >1g/t cut AZ 090 dip-65 167.64 172.21 4.57 0.74 2.10 New deep in-pit zone Drill Hole # from (m) to (m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Comment ML-17-029 103.63 112.78 9.15 0.43 0.19 West of hole ML17-010 AZ 090 dip-85 117.35 123.44 6.09 0.73 1.59 161.54 179.83 18.29 1.84 1.46 193.55 196.60 3.05 0.46 1.56 204.22 240.79 36.57 1.85 3.15 inc 211.84 237.74 25.90 2.37 3.75 >1g/t cut 277.37 286.51 9.14 1.17 2.41 inc 278.89 284.99 6.10 1.56 2.39 >1g/t cut 320.04 338.33 18.29 0.90 3.47 inc 321.56 326.14 4.57 2.55 6.59 >1g/t cut





Drill Hole # from (m) to (m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Comment ML-17-030 59.44 62.48 3.04 0.93 0.58 West of hole ML17-023 AZ 090 dip-65 100.58 105.16 4.57 0.67 0.12 112.78 117.35 4.57 0.89 0.06 144.78 155.45 10.67 0.97 0.99 161.54 164.59 3.05 0.35 1.55 169.16 172.21 3.05 0.37 0.43 176.78 179.83 3.05 0.35 0.53 185.93 198.12 12.19 0.80 0.55 New deep in-pit zone inc 190.50 193.55 3.05 1.58 1.01 >1g/t cut





Drill Hole # from (m) to (m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Comment ML-17-031

AZ 090 dip-70 313.94 347.47 33.53 1.60 3.13 NW of hole ML17-003 inc 313.94 332.23 18.29 2.47 4.12 >1g/t cut





Drill Hole # from (m) to (m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Comment ML-17-032 137.16 172.21 35.05 0.93 1.22 West of hole ML17-016 inc 161.54 172.21 10.67 1.78 1.24 >1g/t cut AZ 360 dip-90 181.36 195.07 13.71 1.24 1.36 inc 187.45 193.55 6.10 2.02 2.58 >1g/t cut 199.64 213.36 13.72 0.86 2.45 New deep in-pit zone 231.65 243.84 12.19 0.81 0.63 New deep in-pit zone





Drill Hole # from (m) to (m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Comment ML-17-033

AZ 090 dip-70 294.13 306.32 12.19 2.31 2.05 North of hole ML17-003 inc 294.13 301.75 7.62 3.39 2.58 >1g/t cut





Qualified Person and Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Jeffrey A. Pontius (CPG 11044), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Pontius is not independent of Corvus, as he is the CEO & President and holds common shares and incentive stock options.

Carl E. Brechtel, (Nevada PE 008744 and Registered Member 353000 of SME), a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has coordinated execution of the work outlined in this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Brechtel is not independent of Corvus, as he is the COO and holds common shares and incentive stock options.

The work program at Mother Lode was designed and supervised by Mark Reischman, Corvus Gold’s Nevada Exploration Manager, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project log and track all samples prior to sealing and shipping. Quality control is monitored by the insertion of blind certified standard reference materials and blanks into each sample shipment. All resource sample shipments are sealed and shipped to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Reno, Nevada, for preparation and assaying. AAL is independent of the Company. AAL’s quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 17025:1999. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material and replicate samples. Finally, representative blind duplicate samples are forwarded to AAL and an ISO compliant third-party laboratory for additional quality control. A qualified person, has verified the data underlying the information disclosed herein, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information by reviewing the reports of AAL, methodologies, results and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

About the North Bullfrog & Mother Lode Projects, Nevada

Corvus controls 100% of its North Bullfrog Project, which covers approximately 72 km² in southern Nevada. The property package is made up of a number of private mineral leases of patented federal mining claims and 865 federal unpatented mining claims. The project has excellent infrastructure, being adjacent to a major highway and power corridor as well as a large water right. The Company also controls 140 federal unpatented mining claims on the Mother Lode project which totals 1,147 hectares which it owns 100% of.

About Corvus Gold Inc.

Corvus Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near-term gold-silver mining project at the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode Districts in Nevada. In addition, the Company controls a number of royalties on other North American exploration properties representing a spectrum of gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus is committed to building shareholder value through new discoveries and the expansion of its projects to maximize share price leverage in an advancing gold and silver market.

