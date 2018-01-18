NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Standard Lithium Ltd.'s Focus on Developing Lithium Brine Assets

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "More Lithium Juniors Could Get Swallowed by Majors in 2018," featuring Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: SLL) (FSE: S5L) (OTCQX: STLHF).

Standard Lithium's sole focus is on unlocking the value of existing large-scale U.S.-based lithium bearing brine resources that can be brought into production quickly. The current projects that Standard Lithium is working on highlight this, such as the Bristol Dry Lake and Cadiz Dry Lake lithium brine projects in California's Mojave Desert and the recently announced Smackover Formation lithium brine project in Arkansas. Standard Lithium's fast-track approach to lithium production makes it an intriguing option for investors seeking to gain exposure to the massive upside forecast for the lithium industry. Though other small cap investment options are available in lithium mining, few offer a pure play market like Standard Lithium.

About Standard Lithium

Standard's value creation strategy encompasses acquiring a diverse and highly prospective portfolio of large-scale domestic brine resources, led by an innovative and results-oriented management team with a strong focus on technical skills. The company is currently focused on the immediate exploration and development of the Bristol Dry Lake Lithium Project located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California; the location has significant infrastructure in-place, with easy road and rail access, abundant electricity and water sources, and is already permitted for extensive brine extraction and processing activities. The company is also commencing resource evaluation on its 33,000 acres of lithium brine leases located in the Smackover Formation.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.StandardLithium.com.

