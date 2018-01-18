Otis Drills 24.4 Metres @ 4.33 g/t Au and 53.3 Metres @ 1.23 g/t Au at Kilgore

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otis Gold Corp. (TSX-V:OOO) (OTC:OGLDF) (the “Company” or “Otis”) is pleased to announce assay results for seven additional holes from its 25-hole, 8,000-metre, 2017 Kilgore Project drill program. Bulk-tonnage intercepts of 24.4 metres (m) grading 4.33 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) in hole 17 OKC-373, 53.3 m grading 1.23 g/t Au in hole 17 OKC-375, and 100.2 m grading 0.74 g/t Au in hole 17-OKC 378 have been intersected. Core logging is now complete and assays from the final nine holes outstanding will be reported when available.



The primary goal of the drill program was to follow-up on open-ended drilling at depth and laterally as infill on drill intercepts achieved in 2015 and 2016, primarily in the prospective Late Cretaceous Aspen Formation (or “Aspen”) sedimentary host unit within and along the “Aspen Corridor” (see News Releases dated February 9, 2016, and January 19, 2017). Timberline Drilling of Hayden, Idaho performed all the drilling employing two Atlas Copco CS14 track-mounted core rigs.

Table 1. 2017 Kilgore Drill Intercepts – 3rd Release of Holes1

Hole ID TD

(metres) Azimuth/

Angle Section From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Host 17 OKC-357 429.2 230˚/-75˚ 11,500N 128.9 132.0 3.1 1.74 Aspen 142.6 153.3 10.7 0.59 Aspen 159.4 182.3 22.9 0.66 Aspen 17 OKC-367 306.0 -/-90˚ 11,700N 76.9 85.3 8.4 0.33 Aspen 106.7 114.3 7.6 0.36 Aspen 123.4 157.0 33.6 0.56 Aspen 17 OKC-369 289.3 50˚/-75˚ 11,800N No Significant Values 17 OKC-371 420.3 85˚/-71˚ 11,400N 30.2 33.2 3.0 0.80 Rhyolite 80.2 86.3 6.1 0.57 Sill 356.5 359.4 2.9 1.53 Rhyolite 17 OKC-373 318.5 85˚/-71˚ 11,300N 45.1 48.2 3.1 0.88 Lithic Tuff 113.7 133.5 24.4 4.33 Dike &Aspen 234.1 243.2 9.1 0.84 Dike & Aspen 17 OKC-375 185.9 230˚/-75˚ 11,500N 98.5 151.8 53.3 1.23 Sill & Aspen 165.5 174.7 9.1 0.87 Aspen 17 OKC-378 197.7 -/-90˚ 11,900N 4.6 21.3 16.7 0.78 Lithic Tuff 97.5 197.7 100.2 0.74 Aspen

Note 1: Drill hole location map.

Discussion of Drill Results

Holes 17 OKC-371 and 17 OKC-373 were drilled to test the south end of the Kilgore Deposit (drill hole 17 OKC-373 cross section). As background, in a prior exploration program, Otis geologists sampled a historic dump of mixed rhyolite and Aspen sandstone from an adit that was driven into the Cabin Fault/rhyolite dome area at the southern end of the Deposit. From that field work conducted in 2008, grab sample K 08-01 assayed 44.4 g/t Au. To follow up on this sample result, holes 17 OKC-371 and 17 OKC-373, located on sections 11,400N and 11,300N, respectively, at the south end of the “Segment 1 Road,” were drilled 100 feet apart and angled eastward across the Cabin Fault to test the fault and Aspen/rhyolite dome area for potential higher-grade mineralization.

Hole 17 OKC-371 was extremely altered and silicified, but had no significant values of gold. However, hole 17 OKC-373, drilled 100-feet closer to the Cabin fault/rhyolite dome area and which was also extremely altered with quartz veining and intense brecciation, contains a high-grade intercept of 24.4 m @ 4.33 g/t Au at the contact between the rhyolite dome and adjacent Aspen Formation. This intercept suggests that the contact between the rhyolite dome and Aspen Formation in the Cabin Fault area and beyond to the southeast, which remains largely untested, should now be considered a high priority exploration target for potential higher-grade mineralization.

Holes OKC-375 and 17 OKC-378, located on sections 11,500N and 11,800N, respectively, were PQ-sized holes (diameter 3.35”) drilled to twin smaller HQ-sized holes (diameter 2.50”) previously drilled at the same sites (holes 17 OKC-357 and 16 OKC-326). This drilling was performed to evaluate how gold grade and the distribution of gold may be a function of the volume of material being sampled, and whether larger sample sizes will produce higher gold grades that are potentially more representative of the underlying gold grades at Kilgore.

Specifically, the unsplit 5-foot interval of PQ core has a volume that is 259% larger than the HQ core (a volume of 2,115.4 in3 with the PQ core compared to a volume of 589 in3 with the split HQ core.) In both cases, the PQ holes contain more gold (higher average grade mineralized intercepts) than the split HQ holes. A comparison of gold grades from PQ and HQ twin holes for the same mineralized intervals (same thickness and depth) shows that PQ hole 17 OKC-375 contains an average grade that is 262% greater than its HQ twin counterpart, hole 17 OKC-357 (53.3-m-thick intercept from 98.5 m to 151.8 m) (see Table 1 above). Similarly, comparison of gold grades of PQ and HQ twins 17 OKC-378 and 16 OKC-326 for the same mineralized interval studied (100.2 m from 97.5 m to 197.7 m) shows a 42.3% increase in grade for the PQ hole compared with the HQ hole (see Table 1 above and Otis New Release dated October 31, 2016). It should be noted that the majority of historical exploration drilling at Kilgore completed by Otis and prior operators was completed with HQ and NQ (diameter 1.87”) core, most of which was split for assay purposes.

It would appear from the limited testing to date using larger sample size results in higher grade intercepts that could be potentially more representative of the underlying gold grades that exist at Kilgore. From the above, Otis is now examining the merits of drilling additional PQ holes to determine if the gold grades throughout the deposit could have a negative bias in reported grade or, in other words, be under-reported.

Holes 17 OKC-367 and 17 OKC-369 are located on sections 11,700N and 11,800N, respectively. These holes targeted the Aspen Formation at depth and laterally in the “Segment 1 Road” area of the Aspen Corridor. Hole 17 OKC-367 was drilled to determine the extent of mineralization in the Aspen Formation in the southeastern part of the Aspen Corridor, and hole 17 OKC-369 was drilled to test the northeastern boundary of the Corridor in the same general area. Hole 17 OKC-367, which was a vertical hole, was successful in extending mineralization deeper into the Aspen, and hole 17 OKC-369 served to define the limit of the Corridor and the deposit (hole contained no significant values), bounding the mineralization to the southeast.

Otis President & CEO, Craig Lindsay, stated: “Drilling continues to demonstrate the continuity of the Kilgore Deposit. Just as importantly, as with prior years’ drilling, we continue to find new opportunities for expansion such as that which exists at the southeastern end of the Deposit around the high-grade intercept in Hole 17 OKC-373. PQ/HQ core studies will continue.”

Analysis and QA/QC Program

All assay work is being performed by ALS Chemex Labs, which has quality management system certification and technical capability accreditation. A 50-gram pulp of all samples is assayed for gold by Fire Assay/AA finish methods. RockLabs certified reference material and internally generated blanks are inserted into the sample stream every10 samples for quality control.

True widths are estimated between 80% and 100% of the drilled interval, based on their approximate dip, association with diking, the orientation of sedimentary bedding, and continuity of mineralization between drill holes. Intercepts reported in Table 1 are calculated using a 0.20 g/t Au cutoff grade and may include a few internal waste intervals less than 4.5 m using this cutoff.

The qualified person under National Instrument (NI 43-101) Standards of Disclosure for this News Release is Bruno Barde, P. Geo, who has reviewed and approved its technical content.

About the Kilgore Project

The Kilgore Project contains a current NI 43-101 (dated September 12, 2012) Indicated Resource of 520,000 ounces (oz.) Au in 27.4 million tonnes at a grade of 0.59 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 300,000 oz. Au in 20.2 million tonnes at a grade of 0.46 g/t Au (the “Deposit”). The Deposit is part of an extensive low-sulfidation quartz-adularia epithermal hydrothermal system hosted in Tertiary volcanic rocks and basement Aspen Formation calcareous siltstone, shale, and sandstone of Late Cretaceous age. Gold mineralization is of the traditional disseminated, bulk-tonnage type similar to that comprising the classic volcanic-hosted gold deposits at Round Mountain, Nevada and McDonald Meadows, Montana. The preparation of an updated NI 43-101 compliant resource calculation is ongoing and will include drilling completed in 2015 and 2016; this resource estimate will be released when available.

About the Company

Otis is a resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal deposits in Idaho, USA. Otis is currently developing its flagship property, the Kilgore Gold Project, located in Clark County, Idaho and the Oakley Project, located in Cassia County, Idaho.

