CanAlaska Exploration Update and January Conferences

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2018) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") reports that ground geophysical surveys are complete and drilling is planned to commence this week at the Company's West McArthur uranium property ("Project") in the Athabasca Basin, to followup the summer uranium discovery. A 6,200 metre drill program will target the immediate vicinity of discovery drill holes WMA042 and WMA042-2. The drill program will be conducted by Cameco Corp. ("Cameco") as part of their two part $12.5 million option to earn a 60% interest in the Project. Details of the current discovery can be accessed at http://www.canalaska.com/s/News.asp?ReportID=808946. The image below shows the target areas and the Airborne geophysical conductors.





Target Areas and the Airborne Geophysical Conductors



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/32100_figure1x.jpg

New Targets Developed at Thompson Nickel Belt Properties

In Manitoba the Company has continued Project Generation activities, with licence acquisitions in the Thompson Nickel Belt. Compilation work has continued and additional targets have been developed on the Strong and Hunter properties. On the Strong property a series of VTEM geophysical anomalies with characteristics similar to nearby nickel deposits have been modeled. Six of these targets are classified as high priority for drill testing. On the Hunter property previous drill intersection of >2% nickel await follow-up. There is extensive ground geophysical survey coverage on the property, and it is planned to integrate this with a further airborne survey in 2018. These two properties are being marketed to third party interests.

New Diamond Projects Acquired in the Basin

In other news the Company has recently acquired four new claims groups in the western Athabasca Basin for diamond exploration, three of these in the area just north of current claims in the Patterson Lake area. These claims complement the Western Athabasca diamond project, previously optioned by De Beers. In the Patterson area, the magnetic features identified by the airborne surveys, have strong electromagnetic response (VTEM) in addition to their distinctive magnetic pattern as shown in figure 1 below.





North Patterson Kimberlite Targets

Magnetic Analytical Signal and Electromagnetic Response



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/32100_figure2.jpg

Conference Presentations

Management will be presenting details of the Company's projects at the following conferences.

Metals Investment Forum, January 19 - 20, 2018

Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vancouver, BC

Further information: http://www.canalaska.com/s/Conferences.asp?ReportID=812363

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 21 - 22, 2018

Vancouver Convention Centre West, Vancouver, BC

Further information: http://www.canalaska.com/s/Conferences.asp?ReportID=812364

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 152,000 hectares (375,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

About Cameco Corporation

Further information on Cameco can be found at www.cameco.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Dr Karl Schimann, P. Geo, CanAlaska director and VP Exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Dasler"

Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.

President & CEO

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Peter Dasler, President

Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138

Email: info@canalaska.com

John Gomez, Corporate Development

Tel: +1.604.484.7118

Email: jgomez@canalaska.com

