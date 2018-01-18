Westhaven Commences Ground Geophysics on Its Shovelnose Gold Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce that ground geophysics has commenced at its 18,768 hectare Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), approximately 35 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Proposed Ground Magnetic Survey





Westhaven has engaged Scott Geophysics Limited of Vancouver, B.C. to survey approximately 11 line kilometres of ground magnetics. In June 2017, a 50 line-km ground magnetic survey outlined two northeast trending magnetic lows located to the south of the Alpine Zone, the Alpine South Zone, confirmed by recent drilling. The purpose of this ground geophysics program is to extend coverage to the south and southwest of the Alpine South Zone and better define potential structural trends within a newly identified zone of mineralization and vein system. The data from this magnetic survey will be used to assist in diamond drill targeting. Please see the map below for details on the survey.

Shovelnose Gold Property Overview

There is evidence of a significant mineralized alteration system within the property where float samples grading 119 g/t Au (Gold) and 273 g/t Ag (Silver), veins exposed by trenching grading 66 g/t Au, and wide low grade alteration zones typical of epithermal gold deposits have been discovered. Recent drilling intersected 85 metres of 0.52 g/t Au and 5.7 metres of 2.5 g/t Au. For further information on the Shovelnose Gold Property, please visit: http://westhavenventures.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/details/

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in over 32,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological setting similar to those which host other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to existing transportation and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge group. Westhaven has been working on the SBGB since 2011 and believes these relatively underexplored volcanic rocks are highly prospective for epithermal style gold mineralization.

About Westhaven Ventures Inc.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley and Skoonka gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

