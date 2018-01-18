South Star Welcomes Mr. Aman Parmar to the Board

January 18th, 2018 / TheNewswire / Vancouver, B.C. - South Star Mining Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS.H) is pleased to welcome Mr. Aman Parmar to the Board of Directors.
Mr. Parmar's corporate experience includes 12 years working with both public and private companies in the Health Care, Resource, Manufacturing and Real Estate sectors. He has extensive experience in the capital markets and has been involved in corporate restructurings and financings for both public and private companies. He obtained a Chartered Accountant designation in 2012 and holds a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.
Mr. Eric Allison, CEO of South Star stated "We are happy to have Mr. Parmar as part of the South Star team. His abilities and contacts in the financial markets should prove to be of great value to the Company. We are excited to work with him to make the Santa Cruz Graphite Project a success to the benefit of all South Star shareholders."
About South Star Mining Corp.
South Star Mining Corp. is focused on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. The company is currently developing the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in the Bahia State, Brazil. To learn more, investors and shareholders are invited visit the Company website at www.southstarmining.com .
On behalf of the Board,
Mr. Eric Allison
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +1 (203) 918-3098
Email: eric@southstarmining.com
For additional information, please contact:
Mr. Kris Kottmeier
VP Corp Development
Ph: +1 (604) 506-2502
Email: kris@southstarmining.com
Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts, in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"