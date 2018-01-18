South Star Welcomes Mr. Aman Parmar to the Board

(TheNewswire)

January 18th, 2018 / TheNewswire / Vancouver, B.C. - South Star Mining Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS.H) is pleased to welcome Mr. Aman Parmar to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Parmar's corporate experience includes 12 years working with both public and private companies in the Health Care, Resource, Manufacturing and Real Estate sectors. He has extensive experience in the capital markets and has been involved in corporate restructurings and financings for both public and private companies. He obtained a Chartered Accountant designation in 2012 and holds a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Mr. Eric Allison, CEO of South Star stated "We are happy to have Mr. Parmar as part of the South Star team. His abilities and contacts in the financial markets should prove to be of great value to the Company. We are excited to work with him to make the Santa Cruz Graphite Project a success to the benefit of all South Star shareholders."

About South Star Mining Corp.

South Star Mining Corp. is focused on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. The company is currently developing the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in the Bahia State, Brazil. To learn more, investors and shareholders are invited visit the Company website at www.southstarmining.com .

