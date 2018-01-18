Important New Gold Zones Identified at Anumso, Ghana

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashanti Gold Corp. (“Ashanti” or the “Company”) - (TSXV:AGZ) is pleased to announce very encouraging results from its recent soil sampling program on the Anumso project, (the “Project”) Ghana.



Soil geochemical results from samples collected across Banket stratigraphy, Anumso. Color-coding: Blue and green = mildly anomalous; yellow, orange, and dark orange = moderately anomalous; red and magenta = highly anomalous



Detailed image shows two zones of consistently anomalous gold in soil over distances in excess of 1 km each and widths up to 240m.





Results from 1,797 soil geochemical samples designed to test for gold mineralization along gold-bearing Banket conglomerate stratigraphy have identified two zones, each in excess of 1 km strike length and up to 240m wide, of significant gold anomalism. These zones are completely untested by drilling. In addition, both the East and West Banket reefs display multiple lines of mineralization rather than a single line of conglomerate as previously understood. “This is a very exciting result for Ashanti as it reveals extensive new lines of mineralization to test,” stated Paul Klipfel Ph.D., the company’s COO and Chief Geologist.

These results show significant anomalism in zones that are untested by existing drill holes (Table 1). Ashanti staff are currently examining these areas to determine geologic controls on mineralization. A trenching program will commence in February.

Table 1

Statistics on 1,797 Soil Samples

Range

g/t Au Number of

Samples % of total

samples Comments > 0.2 42 2.3 Highly

anomalous 0.10 – 0.20 58 3.2 0.075 – 0.10 38 2.1 Moderately

anomalous 0.05 – 0.075 112 6.2 0.03 – 0.05 180 10.0 0.02 – 0.03 243 13.5 Mildly

anomalous 0.01 – 0.02 725 40.3 < 0.01 399 22.2

A NI 43-101 report on Anumso is available on SEDAR and on Ashanti’s website. The Anumso Gold Project is a 29.63 km2 Mining Lease within two blocks that cover well-known auriferous Tarkwaian Banket strata within the highly productive Ashanti Belt of Ghana. The colonial Ntronang Mine, 7 km to the east of Anumso, lies along laterally continuous strata and is the only location outside of the famous Tarkwaian gold deposits in the southern Ashanti Belt where gold has been produced. In addition, since colonial times, artisanal miners have been engaged in producing gold from within the Anumso Mining Lease. These host rocks are known in the southern Ashanti Belt for gold produced from the Iduapriem and Teberebie mines of AngloGold Ashanti and the Tarkwa and Demang mines currently in production by Gold Fields Ltd. Gold in these rocks is considered genetically similar to that in the conglomerate-hosted gold deposits of the ~2,800 million-year-old Witwatersrand deposits of South Africa, except these rocks are younger, being approximately 2,115 million years old.

ABOUT ASHANTI GOLD

Ashanti is a gold-focused, exploration and development company that targets projects where it has a competitive advantage due to past work experience of the team and specific project know-how. The Company is driving forward its 100%-owned Kossanto East project in Mali on the prolific Kenieba Belt of Mali, which hosts such deposits as Loulo, Fekola and Sadiola. Ashanti is also working to advance, together with its earn-in partners, the Anumso project and the Ashanti Belt project in Ghana, which are near-adjacent to the Akyem deposit.

