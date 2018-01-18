Inventus Mining Engages STEINERT and WSP

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE:IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged STEINERT and WSP to help advance the Pardo project to the next phase of development.



“On the heels of a very positive result from our recently completed 1,000 tonne bulk sample at Pardo, we are moving ahead with engineering studies to build on our technical knowledge and test real-world mining equipment in preparation for the next phase of development, which will involve larger scale trial mining,” said Stefan Spears, Chairman and CEO.

STEINERT is a global leader in sorting and separation solutions for the mining industry. The firm has over 125 years of experience, and excels at providing customers with technologically advanced sorting solutions. STEINERT will be evaluating the performance of their state-of-the-art multi-sensor ore sorting machine on material from the Pardo project. The demonstration machine used for testing is located in Kentucky, but similar units may soon be accessible much closer to the project in Sudbury and Timmins. www.steinertglobal.com

WSP is a global engineering firm based in Montréal, with over 700 mining specialists worldwide. They offer the mining companies comprehensive solutions at every stage of a mining project development or implementation. WSP will be updating the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Pardo project (the prior report was prepared for Inventus (Ginguro) by WSP in March 2015). www.wsp-pb.com/en/WSP-Canada/

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal asset is a 100% interest in the advanced exploration stage Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project located 65 km northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has 106,971,069 common shares outstanding (116,965,236 shares on a fully diluted basis).

Visit http://www.inventusmining.com for more information.

