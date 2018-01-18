IMPACT Silver intersects 3.26 meters of 627 g/t Silver and finds new extension to San Ramon Mine at Zacualpan, Mexico

Trading Symbol: "IPT: TSX.V"

VANCOUVER, Jan. 18, 2018 /CNW/ - Impact Silver Corp. ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade silver results from surface drilling which have extended mineralization 250m south at the San Ramon Mine in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan District, central Mexico. The zone remains open for further extension. Results from these new drill holes are as follows:

SAN RAMON DRILL RESULTS

Hole No. Vein From (meters) To (meters) Interval (meters) True Width (meters) Ag (gm/t) Au (gm/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Z17-44 Chaparrita

Alto 82.83 85.35 2.52 2.28 275 0.03 0.07 0.12

Including 83.85 84.45 0.60 0.54 1120 0.11 0.26 0.40 Z17-44 Chaparrita 97.40 102.80 5.40 5.20 172 0.04 0.10 0.24

Including 97.40 97.70 0.30 0.29 990 0.17 0.36 1.53 Z17-44 Inmaculada 193.80 199.75 5.95 4.55 148 0.16 0.04 0.07 Z17-45 Chaparrita 68.60 71.40 2.80 2.80 173 0.03 0.28 0.24 Z17-45 Inmaculada 119.70 122.00 2.30 2.10 517 0.13 0.05 0.08

Including 119.70 121.00 1.30 1.19 855 0.18 0.07 0.12 Z17-46 Chaparrita 71.55 75.15 3.60 3.26 627 0.04 0.30 0.69

Including 71.55 72.40 0.85 0.77 1310 0.04 0.37 0.70 Z17-46 Inmaculada 158.40 161.45 3.05 2.12 166 0.09 0.10 0.27 Z17-47 Chaparrita 55.80 57.55 1.75 1.75 116 0.00 0.21 0.40 Z17-47 Inmaculada 75.20 77.10 1.90 1.67 132 0.03 0.11 0.34

Three veins of interest were intersected (Inmaculada, Chaparrita and Chaparrita Alto) on the up-dip portion of the San Ramon Deeps Zone. Previous mining at San Ramon focused on the Inmaculada and to a lesser degree the Chaparrita. Mine. Levels 2 and 7 have been proposed to extend mining access to this newly defined mineralization.

Fred Davidson, CEO, stated, "With these drill results we continue to successfully extend the San Ramon mineralizing system which is larger at depth than near surface. These results along with some historic holes, extends the mineralization 250 meters south of existing mine workings and 200m vertically up-dip representing potential additional mining areas for the San Ramon Mine. We have two underground drill stations almost ready from which we will test the further extension of the zone to depth and to the south."

The San Ramon Mine is located five kilometers southeast of IMPACT's 535 tonne per day Guadalupe processing plant in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan District of central Mexico. It commenced production in 2005 on the San Ramon Zone and in 2014 on the San Ramon Deeps Zone located to the south. The drill holes in this news release intersected the up-dip portion of the San Ramon Deeps Zone above the current mining. In total, mining has occurred on 23 working levels over a vertical distance of 270 meters. The San Ramon Deeps Zone has been largely responsible for the higher silver grades reported by IMPACT's Guadalupe mill and accounts for 40% of IMPACT's current production. (A map of the San Ramon mine and drill holes is attached to this news release or can be viewed on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com).

Wojtek Jakubowski, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43?101, approved the technical content of this news release.

About IMPACT Silver:

Impact Silver Corp. is a successful silver-gold explorer-producer with two processing plants on adjacent districts within its 100% owned mineral concessions covering 357km2 in central Mexico. Over the past ten years over 7.7 Moz of Silver has been produced, generating revenues of $160 million, with no long-term debt. In the historic Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District three underground silver mines feed the central 535TPD Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, in the Mamatla District the Capire processing plant is currently rated at 200TPD, but is expandable. It is adjacent to an open pit silver mine with a NI-43-101 compliant resource that is awaiting higher silver prices to be restarted. Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This IMPACT News Release may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to IMPACT that is based on the beliefs of IMPACT management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to IMPACT management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. IMPACT does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

The Company's decision to place a mine into production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports based on exploration, development and mining work by the Company's geologists and engineers. The results of this work are evident in the discovery and building of multiple mines for the Company and in the track record of mineral production and financial returns of the Company since 2006. Under NI43-101 the Company is required to disclose that it has not based its production decisions on NI43-101-compliant mineral resource or reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure.

