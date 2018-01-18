Seahawk Ventures Inc. Announces Geological Technical Advisory Team

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2018) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") is pleased to announce that it has formed a Geological Technical Advisory team to assist the company with its current exploration activities in the Urban- Barry area of northwestern Quebec. The team consists of two geologists, Mr. Mitchell E Lavery, P. Geo, and Dr. Charles (Jay) Hodgson, Research Exploration Geologist. The team will be focused on its recently acquired three mining exploration properties, the German Shepherd, Mystery and Touchdown properties.

Mitchell E. Lavery (P.Geo - Mining Exploration Consultant):

A Mining exploration professional with over 42 years of experience in all aspects of mineral exploration around the world from grass roots to ore deposit delineation to developing and managing a mine. He has been involved in the discovery of and/or development of several mineral deposits in Canada. His experience covers gold, silver, uranium, nickel, cobalt, base metals and lithium. Mr. Lavery is a licensed Professional Geologist in the Province of Quebec (N0. 181) and brings both strong technical and management skills to the company and has served as a senior officer and/or director on numerous public and private companies. He is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario (1975) and is a lifetime member of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

Dr. Charles (Jay) Hodgson (Research Exploration Geologist):

A Research Exploration Geologist with over 40 years of worldwide experience in base and precious metal exploration. He is a graduate of McGill University in Montreal and received his PHD from the University of California at Berkeley. From 1972 to 1995, Dr. Hodgson was Professor of Economic Geology at Queen's University where he taught and carried out a program of mineral exploration research on gold, base metal VMS and Sedex, and copper-gold porphyry deposits in collaboration with the mining industry.

Dr. Hodgson was Chief Geologist at Barrick Gold Corp. where he was involved with designing Barrick's worldwide exploration programs and ensuring that the company maintained its technical edge among the gold exploration world.

During his mandate at Barrick, he was involved with the exploration of several world class gold deposits such as Pierina and Alto Chicama in Peru, Pascua-Lama in Chile, Valadero in Argentina, and Bulyanhulu in Tanzania. Dr. Hodgson brings an invaluable wealth of experience, passion and enthusiasm for exploration to Seahawk.

The Company is extremely pleased to have them join us in an advisory role, and be able to lend us their knowledge and guidance to our current exploration program.

