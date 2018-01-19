LiCo Energy Metals - Intersects 21.9% Cobalt over 0.36m and 18.7% Cobalt over 0.15 m at Teledyne Cobalt Property

(TheNewswire)

January 19th, 2018 / TheNewswire / Vancouver, British Columbia; - LiCo Energy Metals Inc. ("the Company" or LiCo") TSX-V: LIC, OTCQB: WCTXF is pleased to report assay results for drill holes TE17-04 and TE17-05 completed on the Teledyne Cobalt Property, located 6 km northeast of Cobalt, Ontario. The current drill program was designed to confirm and extend the existing known mineralization along strike and up and down dip.

A summary of the most significant results of the recent drill core assays are:

- TE17-05 2.32% Co over 4.00 m from 126.5 to 130.50 m, including 21.9% Co over 0.36 m from 127.64 to 128.00 m - TE17-04 1.82% Co over 6.00 m from 138.00 to 144.00 m, including 5.06% Co over 1.75 m from 141.25 to 143.00 m, and 18.70% Co over 0.15 m from 141.64 to 141.79 m. - TE17-05 1.70% Co over 6.00 m from 136.00 to 142.00 m.

"LiCo is very encouraged by these higher-grade results for the Teledyne Cobalt Project" says Tim Fernback, President & CEO of LiCo. "These are the highest grade results that have been intersected to date on either LiCo's Teledyne or Glencore-Bucke Properties that LiCo has drill tested to date."

On the Teledyne Cobalt Property, the Company completed a total of 11 diamond drill holes totaling 2,200 m in the fall of 2017.

The results and drill hole collar information for diamond drill holes TE17-04 to TE17-05 are summarized in Tables 1 & 2 below.

Table 1: Drill hole Collar Information

DDH Azm Dip TE17-04 090 -45 TE17-05 090 -45

Table 2: Summary of Diamond Drill Results

DDH From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Co (%) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Zn (ppm) Pb (ppm) TE17-04 138.00 144.00 6.00 1.82 4.7 742 49 20 incl. 138.50 144.00 5.50 1.98 5 786 51 21 incl. 139.00 144.00 5.00 2.16 5.4 840 53 23 incl. 140.45 143.00 2.55 3.84 8 1242 67 33 incl. 141.25 143.00 1.75 5.06 9.1 744 85 36 incl. 141.64 141.79 0.15 18.70 16 251 6 37 TE17-05 126.50 130.50 4.00 2.32 7.6 425 49 61 incl. 127.00 128.00 1.00 8.48 5.6 105 25 24 incl. 127.00 129.00 2.00 4.47 7.1 263 28 50 incl. 127.64 128.00 0.36 21.9 11.5 42 31 36 TE17-05 136.00 142.00 6.00 1.70 2.6 40 148 28 incl. 136.00 140.00 4.00 2.47 2.8 34 210 33 incl. 136.50 138.5 2.00 4.41 3.7 30 141 46

Note: Intervals reported in Table 2 represent core lengths and not true widths.

QA/QC Program

LiCo Energy Metals Inc. has implemented a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program for Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 diamond drilling program.

Diamond drill core was logged, then sawed in half, with one half placed in a labelled bag, and the remaining half placed back into the core box and stored in a secured compound. Either a standard or a blank was inserted every 20th sample. All samples were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario. Each sample is coarsely crushed and a 250 g aliquot is pulverized for analysis. A 0.25g sample is digested with a near total digestion (4 acids) and then analyzed using an ICP. QC for the digestion is 14% for each batch, 5 method reagent blanks, 10 in-house controls, 10 samples duplicates, and 8 certified reference materials. An additional 13% QC is performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift. If over limits for Cu, Pb, Zn, and Co are encountered, a sodium peroxide fusion, acid dissolution followed by ICP-OES is completed. For Ag over limits, a four-acid digestion is completed followed by ICP-OES.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.



About LiCo Energy Metals: https://licoenergymetals.com/

LiCo Energy Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is directed towards exploration for high value metals integral to the manufacture of lithium ion batteries.

Glencore Bucke Cobalt Project, Cobalt, Ontario: The Company has entered into a property purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest from Glencore Canada Corporation (subsidiary of Glencore plc) in the Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. Strategically, the Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of LiCo's Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Property covers the southern extension of the #3 vein that was historically mined on the neighbouring Cobalt Contact Property located to the north of the Glencore Bucke Property. Diamond drilling in 1981 on the Glencore Bucke Property delineated two zones of mineralization measuring 150 m and 70 m in length.

Ontario Teledyne Cobalt Project:

The Company has an option to earn 100% ownership, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project located near Cobalt. Ontario. The Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agaunico Mine. From 1905 through to 1961, the Agaunico Mine produced a total of 4,350,000 lbs. of cobalt and 980,000 oz. of silver. A significant portion of the cobalt that was produced at the Agaunico Mine located along structures that extended southward onto the Teledyne property. The Company completed a total of 11 diamond drill holes totaling 2,200 m in the fall of 2017. The drilling has confirmed cobalt mineralization present on the Property which is consistent with historical grades as reported historically by Cunningham-Dunlop (1979) and Bressee (1981), disclosed in earlier news releases. These reports are available in the public domain through MNDM's AFRI database.

NI 43-101 Reports for both the Teledyne and Glencore Bucke Properties, are publicly available on www.SEDAR.com as well as the Company's website. LiCo's recently completed diamond drilling program (September to December 2017) consisted of both twinning and infill drilling of the historical drill holes located on both the Teledyne Cobalt and Glencore Bucke Properties.

Chile Purickuta Lithium Project:

The Purickuta Project is located within Salar de Atacama, a salt flat encompassing 3,000 km2, being about 100 km long, 80 km wide and home to approximately 37% of the worlds Lithium production and Chile itself holds 53% of the world's known lithium reserves (Source: Bloomberg Markets - June 23, 2017, "Lithium Squeeze Looms as Top Miner Front-Loads, Chile Says"). The property is 160 hectares large and is enveloped by a concession owned by Sociedad Quimica y Minera ("SQM") and lies within a few kilometers of a property owned by CORFO (the Chilean Economic Development Agency) where its leases land to both SQM and Albermarle's Rockwood Lithium Corp. ("Albermarle") for lithium extraction. Together these two companies, SQM and Albermarle, have a combined annual production of over 62,000 tonnes of LCE (Lithium Carbonate Equivalent) making up 100% of Chile's current lithium output. As reported in The Economist (June 15, 2017 - A battle for supremacy in the lithium triangle), the Salar de Atacama has the largest and highest quality proven reserves of lithium. The combination of the desert's hot sun, scarce rainfall, and the mineral-rich brines make Chile's production costs the world's lowest. This together with a favourable investment climate, low levels of corruption, and the quality of its bureaucracy and courts makes Chile a favourable place to conduct business.

Nevada Dixie Valley Lithium Project:

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 3% NSR, on a large lithium exploration project at the Humboldt Salt Marsh in Dixie Valley, Nevada. Some important geological similarities exist between various lithium brines, notably geothermal activity, a dry climate, a closed basin, an aquifer, and tectonically driven subsistence exist at Dixie Valley along with Clayton Valley and various lithium bearing salars in Chile, Argentina and Bolivia.

Nevada Black Rock Desert Lithium Project:

The Company has entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest, subject to a 3% NSR, in the Black Rock Desert Lithium Project in southwest Black Rock Desert, Washoe County, Nevada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

