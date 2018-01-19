Monarques Gold Announces the Results of its Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2018 /CNW/ - MONARQUES GOLD CORPORATION ("Monarques" or the "Corporation") (TSX.V:MQR) (OTCMKTS:MRQRF) (FRANKFURT:MR7) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated December 13, 2017, were re-elected as directors at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday in Montreal.

A total of 99 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting holding 123,745,512 shares, or 57.35% of Monarques' issued and outstanding shares.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes

for %

For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Michel Baril 117,018,270 97.34% 3,203,666 2.66% Guy Bourassa 116,659,095 97.04% 3,562,841 2.96% Christian Pichette 117,234,720 97.52% 2,987,216 2.48% Jean-Marc Lacoste 120,210,936 99.99% 11,000 0.01% Michel Bouchard 120,210,936 99.99% 11,000 0.01%

The appointment of KPMG LLP as the external auditors of the Corporation, as well as the other resolutions presented in the management proxy circular were approved.

ABOUT MONARQUES GOLD CORPORATION

Monarques Gold Corp. (TSX-V: MQR) is an emerging gold producer focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns close to 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Beaufor Mine, the Croinor Gold (see video), Wasamac, McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects, and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as six promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill. Monarques enjoys a strong financial position and has more than 150 skilled employees who oversee its operating, development and exploration activities.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarques' actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

