Klondike Silver - Attends VRIC

(TheNewswire)

January 19, 2018 / TheNewswire / Vancouver, Canada - Klondike Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: KS) announces that the Company is attending and presenting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on Jan 21-22, 2018. The show is being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West - 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC. Stop by booth #905 to meet the Klondike Silver Management and Technical team. Klondike Silver's feature presentation is 2:10 - 2:20 on Sunday January 21 in workshop #2.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference hours are as follows: from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday January 21 and from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Monday January 22.

See you there!

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver's Royalty Free SILVER LEAD ZINC land package (100 km2) is located in the SLOCAN MINING CAMP (Southeast British Columbia - 138 km North of Teck's Silver Lead Zinc smelter (Trail B.C.)). Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy three (173) past producing Silver Lead Zinc mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under explored Silver Lead Zinc camp in Canada. For additional information please visit the company website www.klondikesilver.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Inquiries:

Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928

Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klondike Silver Corp.

"Thomas Kennedy"

Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D.

CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.