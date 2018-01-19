Bankers Cobalt Corp Announces Grant Dempsey Joining Advisory Board

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bankers Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V:BANC) (the “Corporation” or “Bankers”) announces that Mr. Grant Dempsey has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the Corporation.

Kevin Torudag, President of Bankers DRC operating subsidiary stated: “We are delighted and honoured that Grant Dempsey will be joining our Advisory Board. Grant is one of the most experienced and respected senior mining executives in the DRC. Grant’s insight and relationships will be invaluable to Bankers as we proceed with our business plan to become one of the leading junior cobalt and copper mining companies in the DRC. Grant’s appointment brings the number of respected advisors to four including David Frances, Greg Hall, and Joe Sandberg, with over 160 years of combined mining industry experience.”

About Grant Dempsey

Grant Dempsey is a Mechanical and Electrical Engineer by discipline. Grant has been operational in the mining industry for the last 40 years with the most recent 20 years on an executive level, operating and responsible for all disciplines. Grant also has 15 years with publicly listed companies at the executive or board level. He is currently the Senior Technical Advisory to the Board of Directors of Gecamines, the DRC government owned mining company. Grant was President of Boss Mining and Frontier from 2015 to 2016. Boss Mining has an existing mining and process operation contiguous to Bankers’ Kabolela project. He served at various times as Managing Director of Metorex DRC, Ruashi Mining and Kinsenda between 2006 and 2012.

Mr. Dempsey has been active in the extraction of various metals, including cobalt, copper, gold, diamonds, antimony, tin, coltan, lead and zinc. This experience has been gained in Africa, 17 years of which have been in the DRC, the balance in South Africa, Botswana, Australia, Papua New Guinea and Fiji. He has also been active in the Professional Bodies from South Africa that govern and contribute to the mining industry, such as the Engineering Council of South Africa, the Association of Mine Managers in South Africa, the Association of Mine Resident Engineers and the Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineers in South Africa.

About Bankers

Bankers is a natural resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of cobalt and copper mineral properties in the DRC to world class Canadian standards. This will address the supply chain custody and verifiable sources of ore issue being imposed on processors in the DRC by consumers. Bankers holds rights to 20 separate mineral concessions strategically located in the southern DRC Copperbelt and having a total area more than 297 km². Bankers has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions. All concessions were obtained as either new grants or through reputable DRC partners and have clean title with no government involvement, making Bankers one of the few, and perhaps only, junior public mining company in the DRC to have 20 concessions capable of being currently explored and developed. Bankers has an experienced operations team operating in the southern Copperbelt of the DRC. Bankers believes it is one of the front runners in advancing cobalt and copper exploration by a junior mining company in the DRC.

