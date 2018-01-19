Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
View from the C-Suite: Patrick McGrath, CEO and Director of Blue Moon Zinc Corp., tells his company's story. Filmed on October 23, 2017

19.01.2018  |  CNW

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2018 /CNW/ -

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., tells his company’s story.">

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCwUuvhu7KQ

The View from the C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View from the C-Suite videos visit www.tmxmoney.com/en/news/csuite.html) 

About Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSXV: MOON):

The 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic deposit has a Mineral Resource estimate of 3.7 million indicated tons with a grade of 8.3% zinc equivalence including approximately 377 million pounds of zinc and 4.1 million inferred tons with a grade of 7.8% zinc equivalence including approximately 395 million pounds of zinc with significant credits of copper, silver and gold. The resource is open at depth and along strike and historical metallurgical testing indicates excellent recovery and a clean zinc concentrate. A NI 43-101 report detailing the resource and summarizing metallurgical recoveries is available on the company's website (www.bluemoonmining.com) and filed on SEDAR on November 13, 2017. The Company plans to advance the Blue Moon project through to feasibility, permitting and ultimately production.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited


Blue Moon Zinc Corp.

www.bluemoonmining.com


