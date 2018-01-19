Telson Announces Casualty at Tahuehueto

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / January 19, 2018 - Telson Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Telson") (TSXV - "TSN") (Frankfurt - "SQ82") (OTCBB - "SOHFF") regrets to announce the death of an employee of Tuneles y Servicios GMS, S.A de C.V., a company contracted to conduct underground mining operations at the Tahuehueto project in Durango, Mexico.

Jose Antonio Berlanga, Telson's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event and send our condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased; the thoughts and prayers of Telson's Board of Directors and Management are with his family, friends and coworkers during this difficult and traumatic time."

The deceased worker was a member of the contractor's underground mining team and was fatally injured as a result of being struck by rock while conducting scaling operations during underground development. Telson and the contractor have stringent health and safety protocols in place including regular safety meetings. Operations at Tahuehueto were temporarily suspended as the Company's emergency response team was immediately activated and an attempt was made to airlift the injured worker to hospital. Unfortunately, the worker succumbed to his injuries during his transportation to the hospital in Tepehuanes.

An initial investigation into the accident has been conducted by the Telson and reported to all required state and federal authorities. The preliminary findings have attributed the accident to human error and accordingly no cause was found to continue suspension of mining operations. A team from Ministry of Economy (General Mines Department) has arrived on site today and is completing its investigations into the accident in coordination and with the full support from the Company's and the contractor's personnel. Telson expects that the Ministry of Labour (Worker's Compensation and Safety) will also attend the mine site next week.

ABOUT TELSON RESOURCES INC.:

Telson Resources Inc. is a Canadian/Mexican based mining company currently in pre-production at its two Mexican mining projects and is advancing both towards commercial production over the coming months of 2018. Telson's Tahuehueto Project, located in north-western Durango State, Mexico and its recently acquired Campo Morado Mine in Guerrero, Mexico are both polymetallic deposits containing significant gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. At the recently acquired Campo Morado Mine, Telson has re-commenced mining and processing operations with pre-production from mine development on a trial basis at between 1,400 and 1,900 tonnes per day and ramping up towards achieving commercial production at full capacity of approximately 2,500 tonnes per day during 2018. Telson's Tahuehueto Project, located in north-western Durango State, Mexico is currently in pre-production at approximately 150 tonnes per day utilizing a toll mill for processing. Telson has entered a construction phase with a timeline to be producing on site in its own mineral processing plant capable of milling at least 1,000 tonnes per day towards the end of 2018. Regular metal concentrate delivery and sales are underway from both projects.

