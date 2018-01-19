Aldridge Appoints Jeremy South Chairman of the Board of Directors

Aldridge Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: AGM) (“Aldridge” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Jeremy South as Chairman of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”).

“I am very pleased to have Jeremy on our Board, with his deep experience in mining related financing and I look forward to working with him closely,” commented Han Ilhan, President and CEO.

Mr. South joined the Company’s Board as an independent director on December 12, 2017. Mr. South is currently Managing Partner of a Canadian-based private equity group. He has over 30 years of experience in M&A, capital markets and private equity in Europe, North America and Australia, including senior positions in investment banking at Deutsche Bank, NatWest Markets and Deloitte. For 10 years ended December 2016, Mr. South was Global Leader, Mining M&A Advisory at Deloitte. He was also the Asia Pacific Leader M&A, Energy & Resources. Based in Beijing for four years, he has advised leading Asian trading houses and financial investors on mining M&A, financing and strategy, and he counted some of Asia’s largest companies as clients. Mr. South is a Chartered Accountant and he holds a Bachelor of Economics from Monash University (Australia).

About Aldridge

Aldridge is a development-stage mining company focused on its wholly owned and permitted Yenipazar polymetallic VMS Project (Gold, Silver, Copper, Lead, Zinc) in Turkey. Aldridge completed the Yenipazar Optimization Study and filed the related NI 43-101 compliant technical report in May 2014, which updated the original May 2013 Feasibility Study. The Optimization Study demonstrated that the Yenipazar Project is highly robust with an after-tax NPV of US$330 million at a 7% discount rate and an after-tax IRR of approximately 32%. The Company is currently advancing the Yenipazar Project on key aspects including land acquisition and financing.

