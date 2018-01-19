TomaGold Announces a Debt Settlement for Shares

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomaGold Corp. (TSXV:LOT) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) announces a debt settlement for shares with a supplier. Under this agreement, the Corporation will issue a total of 214,050 common shares at a price of $0.06 per share for a total amount of $12,843. No insider participates in this settlement and the issued shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day. This transaction remains conditional upon the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About TomaGold Corporation TomaGold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties.
Contact:
David Grondin President and Chief Executive Officer (514) 583-3490 www.tomagoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The statements in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results may vary materially from those described in such "forward-looking" statements.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts, in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"