Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) Quarterly Activity Report December 2017

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) provides the Company's Quarterly Activity Report for the period ending 31 December, 2017.Key PointsKurnalpi (Nickel-Cobalt)- New target identified from review of historic drilling data with strong nickel-cobalt intercepts;o 42m @ 1.25% nickel, 0.07% cobalt from 24 metres including 6m @ 1.78% nickel, 0.20% cobalt from 28 metres, ando 19m @ 1.08% nickel, 0.07% cobalt from 33 metres including 6m @ 1.17% nickel, 0.11% cobalt from 35 metres- EM geophysics currently underway with drilling to followBilly Hills (Zinc)- New target zone identified which includes significant historic drill intersections and gossan along strike from drill intercepts of more than 10% zinc + lead at the Pillara West Prospect- Target generation continuing ahead of field work planned for mid-2018Southern Target Area (Copper, Zinc)- Previously unexplored 13km long target zone extending along strike from known copper and zinc mineralisation- EM geophysics planned for early February 2018Corporate and Cash- Cash reserves of $0.90M at 31 December 2017.To view the full report with figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XK192330





About Mithril Resources Limited:



Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery and development of mineral deposits.



The Company is actively exploring throughout the Western Australian Goldfields and Kimberley Districts for economic nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc deposits.



The Company is also exploring South Australia €™s far western Coompana Province for magmatic nickel €“ copper deposits with OZ Minerals Ltd..





Source:



Mithril Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Mithril Resources Ltd. David Hutton Managing Director E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au T: +61-8-8132-8800 F: +61-8-8132-8899 www.mithrilresources.com.au