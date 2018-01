Chalice Gold Mines Limited - Investor Presentation

PERTH, Western Australia, Jan. 22, 2018 /CNW/ - Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. ("Chalice" or "the Company") (ASX: CHN) (TSX: CXN) advises that it has today released an updated Investor Presentation. A copy of the Investor Presentation can be found on the Company's website at www.chalicegold.com.

In addition, the Company's schedule for industry conferences has commenced, with Alex Dorsch, General Manager- Corporate Development currently attending the Vancouver Resources Investor Conference, 21-22 January, and the AME Roundup Conference, 23-24 January in Canada.

Chalice will be actively demonstrating the value of its exploration portfolio to a number of key audiences and investors at upcoming conferences in Vancouver, Cape Town and Miami.

SOURCE Chalice Gold Mines Ltd.