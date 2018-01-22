Power Metals Intercepts High Grade Spodumene on New Northeast Dyke and Increases Drill Program to 3,000 metres

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2018 /CNW/ - Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals Corp." or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PWM)(FRANKFURT:OAA1)(OTC:AOUFF) is pleased to announce that ongoing drilling has successfully intersected significant high-grade lithium mineralization on the Northeast Dyke at the Company's Case Lake Property in Ontario (see figure 1). The drill program is in its early stages and the presence of up to 30% coarse grained spodumene in drill core has been found in several of the first few holes. The Company is busy logging and cutting core and the first batch of samples have recently been shipped to SGS preparation lab in Cochrane, Ontario. Due to this successful occurrence the Company has increased its current drill program from 2000m to 3000m.

Dr. Julie Selway, VP of Exploration stated, "This is over a 900 meter step out from our previously drilled mineralized Main Dyke and the presence of high grade spodumene in the drill core is spectacular. Because of this early success, we will be increasing the drill program from 2000m to 3000m."

Power Metals is drilling the first drill holes on the Northeast Dyke and the first drill holes on the claim. We started the drill program with drilling shallow holes below the spodumene-rich outcrop of assays up to 7.14% Li2O (see press release dated December 4th 2017) and then stepped out to drill down dip and along strike. These early drill holes are helping Power Metals' exploration team to determine the orientation of the pegmatite dyke. A preliminary 3D model has been started to help with drill targeting.

The Northeast Dyke is located 900 m northeast along strike of the recently completed 5400 m drill program on the North and Main Dykes and is within the same tonalite dome as the North and Main Dykes. Since the Northeast, North and the Main Dykes are along the same strike and within the same dome, this indicates that they were emplaced along the same deep-seated structure. 50 drill holes were completed on the Main Dyke in December 2017 which encountered multiple wide intercepts of very high grade Li20.

Johnathan More, Chairman of Power Metals stated, "This is significant event as this major step out on the Northeast Dyke has hit spodumene grades consistent with our previously drilled Main Dyke. This will no doubt substantially increase our numbers when we undertake a resource estimate as drilling continues. I would like to congratulate Julie and our exploration team on this incredible success.

Case Lake Property is located in Steele and Case townships, 80 km east of Cochrane, NE Ontario close to the Ontario-Quebec border. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of five dykes: North, Main, South, East and Northeast Dykes. The Northeast Dyke contains very coarse-grained spodumene. Power Metals has an 80% interest with its 20% working interest partner MGX Minerals Corp.

Julie Selway, Ph.D., P.Geo. supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Dr. Selway is the VP of Exploration for Power Metals and the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Selway is supervising the exploration program at Case Lake. Dr. Selway completed a Ph.D. on granitic pegmatites in 1999 and worked for 3 years as a pegmatite geoscientist for the Ontario Geological Survey. Dr. Selway also has twenty-three scientific journal articles on pegmatites. A National Instrument 43-101 report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals, including zeolites. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

