Coro Mining Reports Positive Results from Step Out Drilling at Marimaca Copper Project, Chile

Vancouver, January 22, 2018 - Coro Mining Corp. (TSX: COP) ("Coro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of reverse circulation (RC) step out drilling completed at its Marimaca copper project, located 22km E of the port of Mejillones in the II Region of Chile, (Figs. 1 & 2). Results have been received for all 12 RC holes drilled on the La Atomica claim, which adjoins Marimaca to the NW, and for 7 RC scout holes drilled to the NE of the existing resource on the Marimaca claim. Results have also been received for 5 out of 6 geotechnical diamond (DD) holes drilled on the margins of the initial resource. Since discovery in 2016, Coro has drilled a total of 133 RC and 16 DD holes on property for 32,289m.

The drilling at La Atomica intersected leachable copper mineralization in ten out of twelve holes, with the remaining two holes confirming the location of the SW faulted boundary of the deposit. The mineralized holes contained multiple intersections of oxides similar in grade and thickness to Marimaca, highlighted by 140m @ 0.46%CuT from surface, with some mixed and remnant enriched mineralization at depth, highlighted by 72m @ 1.34%CuT. Topographic constraints resulted in two of the holes being drilled in a sub-optimal orientation with respect to the known structure. This step out drilling has confirmed the potential for additional resources in an area of approximately 300 x 300m at La Atomica and it remains open over a further similar area to the NW, where inspection of underground workings has confirmed the presence of mineralization.

Thick mineralization averaging 180m @ 0.58%CuT was intersected from surface in one of the scout holes drilled some 300m NE of the Marimaca resource, indicating that the deposit continues in this direction. A second hole intersected 42m @ 1.82%CuT at depth as mixed and primary mineralization in the area immediately NE of the resource. Of the remaining five holes, three hit partially leached mineralization, possibly associated with faulting, while the other two appear to have defined the southern boundary of the leachable deposit in this part of the claim.

All of the reported geotechnical holes intersected leachable mineralization, highlighted by 84m @ 1.16%CuT and 96m @ 0.61%CuT, with 12m @ 3.05% in primary mineralization intercepted at depth on the NE side of the deposit.

"We are very encouraged by these results and those from the recently completed infill drill program. The Marimaca deposit continues to grow significantly and still remains completely open to the north and south," commented Coro President and CEO, Luis Tondo.

Marimaca Drilling Results

Results are shown on Table 1a, 1b and 1c, where %CuT means total copper. Drill hole locations are shown on Fig 3. Drill collar coordinates are shown on Table 2.

Table 1a: La Atomica Intersections

Hole TD From To m %CuT Type LAR-01 260m 4 44 40 0.45 Oxide and 60 84 24 0.36 Oxide 102 224 122 0.44 Oxide 256 260 4 1.89 Mixed















LAR-02 250m 22 44 22 0.43 Oxide and 80 116 36 0.30 Oxide 210 224 14 0.56 Oxide















LAR-03 250m 2 34 32 0.27 Oxide and 52 68 16 0.57 Oxide 78 148 70 0.33 Oxide 168 214 46 0.81 Oxide















LAR-04 250m 0 146 146 0.46 Oxide















LAR-05 250m 8 20 12 0.26 Oxide and 54 82 28 0.49 Oxide 112 184 92 0.49 Oxide

Hole TD From To m %CuT Type LAR-06 300m 48 80 32 0.40 Oxide and 112 150 38 0.48 Oxide 150 176 26 0.76 Mixed 206 216 10 0.31 Oxide 228 300 72 1.34 All including 228 246 18 0.63 Oxide 246 252 6 5.79 Enriched 252 258 6 0.83 Oxide 258 270 12 1.82 Enriched 270 300 30 0.78 Mixed















LAR-07 250m 110 140 30 0.53 Oxide LAR-08 160m No Significant Results















LAR-09 150m No Significant Results















LAR-10 150m 30 62 32 0.42 Oxide















LAR-11 250m 0 54 54 0.32 Oxide and 72 126 54 0.37 Oxide 148 172 24 0.26 Oxide 172 186 14 1.18 Mixed















LAR-12 250m 88 122 34 0.23 Oxide

Table 1b: Marimaca NE Intersections

Hole TD From To m %CuT Type MAR-112 250m No Significant Results















MAR-113 250m 166 208 42 1.82 All and 166 194 28 1.58 Mixed 194 208 14 2.29 Primary































MAR-114 300m 0 180 180 0.58 All including 0 90 90 0.34 Oxide 90 132 42 1.04 Mixed 138 152 14 0.80 Primary 152 166 14 0.45 Mixed 166 180 14 0.81 Primary















MAR-115 300m 102 124 22 0.49 Primary MAR-116 300m 54 70 16 0.62 Oxide and 136 148 12 0.27 Mixed 168 178 10 1.15 Primary















MAR-117 250m No Significant Results















MAR-120 250m 112 130 18 0.57 Oxide

Table 1c: Marimaca Geotechnical DDH Intersections

Hole TD From To m %CuT Type MAD-11 200m 28 42 14 0.68 Oxide and 68 98 30 0.34 Oxide 110 124 14 0.86 Oxide 136 150 14 1.05 Oxide 170 184 14 0.35 Mixed















MAD-12 200m 90 174 84 1.16 All 90 116 26 1.87 Oxide 116 132 16 1.17 Mixed 132 164 32 0.61 Oxide 164 174 10 1.01 Mixed















MAD-13 180m 32 46 14 0.37 Oxide















MAD-14 200m Results Awaited















MAD-15 200m 50 146 96 0.61 Oxide















MAD-16 250m 182 194 12 3.05 Primary and 194 206 12 0.32 Mixed 220 232 12 2.72 Mixed

Sampling and Assay Protocol

True widths cannot be determined with the information available at this time. Coro RC holes were sampled on a 2 metre continuous basis, with dry samples riffle split on site and one quarter sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Calama and the pulps then sent to the same company's laboratory in Santiago for assaying. A second quarter was stored on site for reference. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing to better than 85% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 500-700g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for CuT (total copper), CuS (acid soluble copper), CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) by AAS and for acid consumption. A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Coro for future reference.

Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Coro Mining Corp., a geologist with more than 33 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geologos de Chile and of the Instituto de Ingenieros de Minas de Chile, was responsible for the design and execution of the exploration program and is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Alan Stephens, FIMMM, Executive Director of Coro Mining Corp., a geologist with more than 42 years of experience, and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101, is responsible for the contents of this news release.

Fig 1: Location of Marimaca





To view an enhanced version of Fig 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2332/32175_a1516454968942_89.jpg





Fig 2: Marimaca Claim Map





To view an enhanced version of Fig 2, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2332/32175_a1516454969020_3.jpg





Fig 3: Marimaca Drill Plan





To view an enhanced version of Fig 3, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2332/32175_a1516454969192_69.jpg







Table 2: Drill Collars

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth MAR-112 375281.4 7435950.5 1121.2 310 -60 250 MAR-113 375097.0 7435640.0 1107.0 310 -60 250 MAR-114 375344.9 7435928.8 1120.9 310 -60 300 MAR-115 375378.7 7435877.4 1115.7 220 -60 300 MAR-116 375280.0 7435859.2 1103.1 310 -60 300 MAR-117 375389.8 7435815.0 1122.8 310 -60 250 MAR-120 375157.0 7435662.0 1106.0 310 -60 250 LAR-01 374752.0 7435689.6 1110.7 310 -60 250 LAR-02 374755.1 7435681.9 1111.2 220 -60 250 LAR-03 374684.7 7435736.1 1084.8 310 -60 250 LAR-04 374688.6 7435729.9 1084.6 220 -60 250 LAR-05 374798.4 7435760.2 1102.0 310 -60 250 LAR-06 374805.2 7435754.3 1102.5 220 -60 300 LAR-07 374802.1 7435761.7 1102.4 360 -60 250 LAR-08 374559.0 7435762.7 1016.7 310 -60 150 LAR-09 374562.8 7435756.0 1017.0 220 -60 150 LAR-10 374496.1 7435851.2 974.3 60 -60 150 LAR-11 374686.2 7435733.3 1084.7 270 -60 250 LAR-12 374687.8 7435737.6 1084.8 360 -60 250 MAD-11 374842.5 7435473.3 1077.1 266 -60 200 MAD-12 374904.7 7435652.9 1114.7 324 -60 200 MAD-13 374967.0 7435157.6 1023.8 266 -60 180 MAD-14 375306.3 7435237.7 1093.1 324 -60 200 MAD-15 374824.7 7435609.6 1132.9 220 -60 200 MAD-16 375165.0 7435662.4 1110.2 234 -60 250

About Coro Mining Corp.:

Coro's strategy is to grow a mining business through the discovery, development and operation projects at any stage of development, which are well located with respect to infrastructure and water, have low permitting risk, and have the potential to achieve a short and cost effective timeline to production. The Company's preference is for open pit heap leach copper projects, where minimizing capital investment and creating profitability are priorities and, where the likely capital cost is financeable relative to the Company's market capitalization. The Company's assets include the Marimaca development project; its 65% interest in the SCM Berta company, which owns the Berta mine and Nora plant; and the Llancahue prospect.

