Bonterra Expands Exploration Program at Gladiator Gold Deposit

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2018 /CNW/ - BonTerra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, US: BONXF, FSE: 9BR1) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") is pleased to announce that the 2018 winter drilling program is underway at the Gladiator Gold Project. After completing more than 60,000 meters in 2017, the Company plans to drill 30,000 meters during the winter drill program and more than 70,000 meters in 2018. The winter drilling program includes mobilizing two additional diamond drills, for a total of six on the project.

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO of Bonterra stated, "As the expansion of the resource development program at the Gladiator Gold Deposit continues, Bonterra prepares for its most aggressive quarter to date. Our current winter drilling program goes to highlight the potential expansion of our Gladiator Gold Project. We are planning a minimum drill program of 70,000 meters for 2018 alone. Bonterra's management remains quite excited for the 2018 calendar year."

The expanded program will include four drills, focused on the extension and definition of the Gladiator Gold Deposit. Approximately 20% of the planned meters will be drilled outside of the deposit, at targets highlighted from exploration activities conducted in 2017. Similarly, multiple target areas, have been identified to the east and west of the Gladiator Gold Deposit. Additional meters will also be allocated for exploration drilling, pending success in the initial phase of the campaign.

The winter drilling program further includes the first metallurgical testing to be completed at the Gladiator Gold Deposit. Results from the metallurgical study are expected in the second quarter of 2018. The Company continues to advance the completion of an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate in the second half of 2018. The updated resource estimate will include more than 100,000 meters of additional drilling since the existing resource was completed in 2012.

Bonterra Resources Quick Facts:

Well financed with $40 million raised in 2017.

Strong Shareholder Base: Eric Sprott (10%), Van Eck Gold Fund (12%), Kirkland Lake Gold (9.5%).

Gladiator Gold Deposit:

Deposit extension and resource expansion underway with 60,000 m completed in 2017 and 70,000 m planned for 2018. Advancing to the completion of an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate in second half of 2018, which is anticipated to include up to an additional 100,000 m of drilling from 2012 through 2018. Drilled dimensions of the Gladiator Deposit are currently outlined to a depth of 1,200 m below surface and a strike length of 1,200 m. Gladiator remains open in all directions, where at least five distinct subparallel zones or mineralized horizons have been identified. Drilling currently focused the extension and definition of the Gladiator Gold Deposit and exploration targets within the 10,541-hectare Urban-Barry property.

Larder Lake Gold Property:

100% controlled 2,221-hectare in the Cadillac-Larder Break camp in Ontario (refer to March 17, 2016 news release highlighting historical gold resource). Excellent access to three high grade gold deposits between Kirkland Lake and Virginiatown.



Robert Gagnon, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Gagnon is a director of Bonterra and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

