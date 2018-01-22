Maxtech’s Advances Exploration on Brasnorte Projects in Brazil

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF), (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) announces that it is advancing exploration on the Brasnorte project in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Maxtech’s Brasnorte project has focused exploration work to date on the Juina #1 claim 866872/2016. On this claim 3 pits were hand dug and samples sent for analysis to SGS Geosol Laboratorios LTDA, Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The 3 assays results were received and analyses details were announced by the Company in a news release on April 28th. The samples returned the following assay values; MLB-01 52.9% Mn, MLB-02 55.9% Mn and MLB-03 51.5% Mn. Juina #1 exploration will file a Guia application in the first quarter.

The Company is now beginning further research exploration on the 3 remaining claims of approximately 30,000 contiguous hectares in Mato Grosso. The Brazilian team organized by MLB Mining has led successful manganese exploration for companies in the region. Our in-country strategic partners Maringá Ferro-Liga S.A. visited the Brasnorte Project in December and were pleased with the topography and geology. Maxtech will report on their findings once finalized.

Peter Wilson, CEO, stated “The Brasnorte Manganese exploration properties represent a large scale opportunity to significantly increase the manganese landscape in Brazil. The demand for the mineral is higher than the readily available supply in-country for agricultural needs. The importation of Manganese is cost prohibitive because of logistical and high transportation costs to the farming community, therefore our initiative is to be one of the go-to suppliers of high grade Mn in Brazil.”

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

