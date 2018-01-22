Graphite Energy Corp. to Start Drill Program at Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphite Energy Corp. (CSE:GRE) (OTC:GRXXF) (FWB:G0A) (the “Company) is pleased to announce it has decided to commence a drill program at its Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property (the “LAB Property”). The program is a follow up of the promising results from its recently completed exploration work which indicate graphite carbon (Cg) with sampling up to 22.30% with average 10.50% Cg in surface samples (see January 15, 2018, press release). The Company is in the process of retaining a drilling contractor and evaluating permitting requirements. In addition to other geophysical targets, the drill program will be focused around the graphite pit area which was the centre of the historical exploration work in the late 1950s and the early 1980s.



The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Martin Ethier géo (#1520), a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Ethier is a member of the Order of Geologists of Quebec (OGQ) and he provides consultancy services to the Company.

About Graphite Energy Corp.

Graphite Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based issuer listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. It is currently engaged in the business of exploration of mineral properties in Canada and holds the right to acquire a 100% interest, subject to certain royalties, in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property located near the town of Mont-Laurier in Southern Quebec. The Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property consists of 14 claims covering an area of 738.12 hectares. The Company's objective is to explore and, if warranted, develop the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property.

