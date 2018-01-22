Vista Gold Corp. Receives Commonwealth Environmental Permit for the Mt Todd Gold Project

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2018 /CNW/ -- Vista Gold Corp. (TSX & NYSE American: VGZ) ("Vista" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the "authorization of a controlled activity" at the Mt Todd gold project ("Mt Todd") as required under the Australian Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act of 1999 ("EPBC"), as it relates to the Gouldian Finch, has been approved by the Australian Commonwealth Department of Environment and Energy.

Vista's President and CEO, Mr. Frederick H. Earnest commented, "The EPBC authorization is a watershed event for the Company. With this authorization, Vista has all the major environmental approvals necessary to allow development of Mt Todd. We also plan to announce the results of an updated Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Mt Todd project shortly. We expect that the results of the new PFS, together with the environmental authorization, will position us to unlock what we expect to be the significant value of Mt Todd."

About Vista Gold Corp.

The Company is a well-funded gold project developer. Our principal asset is our flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is one of the largest known undeveloped gold projects in Australia.

