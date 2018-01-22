CORRECTION: Ascendant Resources Reports Grades of Up to 19.3% Zinc, 15.0% Lead in Latest Exploration Drilling Results

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND) (OTCQX:ASDRF) (FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) today issues a correction to the drilling results reported within the January 18, 2018 press release, with the updated information presented below in Table 1.



An incorrect calculation resulted in errors to the original significant assays reported; the correct table is presented below. The aggregate net-change shows many of the original results understated and only a few individual reductions in width. Where grades have decreased, widths have increased. Management apologizes for the error but remains encouraged by the positive results and the potential the results represent.

Table 1: Corrected Significant Assays

Drill

Hole

Category DDH No. From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) True /

Apparent

Length

(m)* Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) ZnEq

(%)** Area Step out 10909 56.0 58.2 2.2 1.9 59.0 5.0 7.5 12.5 Deep East and 63.7 65.7 2.0 1.7 29.0 2.3 2.6 4.9 and 71.9 75.7 3.7 3.7 121.9 15.0 19.3 33.7 including 71.9 73.5 1.5 1.5 84.0 11.6 12.1 23.0 including 73.5 74.4 0.9 0.9 143.0 17.3 22.9 39.5 including 74.4 75.7 1.3 1.3 152.0 17.4 25.4 42.2 and 186.7 188.3 1.6 1.5 26.0 1.8 5.6 7.5 and 192.0 193.5 1.5 1.3 8.0 0.3 4.6 4.9 Step out 10912 19.5 20.7 1.2 0.9 46.0 4.6 0.5 5.1 Deep East and 70.7 72.4 1.7 1.5 96.0 3.3 12.6 16.9 and 75.6 76.7 1.1 0.9 137.0 4.8 3.7 9.9 and 199.6 201.8 2.1 2.0 26.0 3.0 4.1 7.0 and 209.9 212.1 2.3 2.1 10.0 0.8 3.6 4.4 Step out 10941 377.6 395.5 18.0 15.2 60.9 1.4 5.8 7.9 Esperanza including 377.6 382.5 4.9 4.2 23.1 1.0 5.9 10.7 including 382.5 384.0 1.5 1.3 14.0 0.0 2.7 2.9 including 384.0 388.3 4.3 3.6 50.7 2.2 8.5 11.1 including 388.3 395.5 7.2 6.1 96.5 1.3 2.6 5.2 and 399.1 419.1 20.0 16.8 38.4 0.8 5.5 6.9 including 399.1 402.6 3.5 2.9 51.4 3.6 7.2 11.1 including 402.6 419.1 16.5 13.8 35.6 0.2 5.2 6.0 Step out 10919 292.3 293.8 1.5 1.4 37.0 2.6 2.3 5.1 Santa

Elena and 499.3 500.2 0.9 0.8 10.0 0.1 4.3 4.6 and 505.7 509.2 3.5 3.3 24.6 1.9 5.0 7.0 Step out 10945 477.9 492.7 14.8 13.4 51.3 3.2 3.9 7.4 Santa

Elena including 477.9 483.1 5.2 4.7 17.5 1.7 1.9 3.6 including 483.1 484.9 1.8 1.7 43.0 6.8 5.4 11.7 including 484.9 489.8 4.9 4.4 43.5 3.4 5.0 8.5 including 489.8 491.5 1.7 1.5 224.8 5.1 8.3 16.1 including 491.5 492.7 1.2 1.1 19.0 0.2 3.2 3.6 Step out 10892 118.2 125.0 6.8 6.4 16.0 1.0 6.4 7.5 Victoria including 118.2 123.4 5.2 5.0 15.8 1.1 4.7 5.9 including 123.4 125.0 1.5 1.4 17.0 0.6 12.4 13.2 and 155.4 157.0 1.5 1.5 20.0 0.6 5.6 6.4 Step out 10900 84.4 84.9 0.5 0.5 57.0 5.0 8.1 13.2 Victoria Infill 10916 24.4 26.2 1.8 1.8 50.0 1.6 1.9 4.0 Esperanza Infill 10918 6.7 8.2 1.5 1.5 125.0 5.8 7.1 13.9 Port Royal and 9.0 13.1 4.1 4.1 843.2 20.6 17.7 48.6 including 9.0 11.0 2.0 2.0 850.0 16.8 30.5 58.4 including 11.0 12.2 1.2 1.2 350.0 6.4 8.0 19.1 including 12.2 13.1 0.9 0.9 1486.0 47.7 3.0 66.8 Infill 10920 5.5 6.8 1.3 1.3 181.0 3.7 4.0 10.0 Port Royal Infill 10921 5.3 6.1 0.8 0.8 713.0 26.1 20.9 54.2 Port Royal Infill 10923 No Significant Intercepts Port Royal Infill 10924 4.6 6.6 2.0 1.4 243.0 9.5 9.3 21.2 Port Royal and 11.3 12.6 1.4 1.1 1006.0 25.0 14.5 51.7 Infill 10925 5.0 7.5 2.4 2.4 98.9 1.3 1.6 4.3 Port Royal Infill 10926 No Significant Intercepts Port Royal Infill 10927 5.2 6.4 1.2 1.1 219.0 1.8 1.4 6.5 Port Royal Infill 10928 4.4 9.1 4.7 4.4 483.3 14.1 15.2 34.8 Port Royal including 4.4 6.1 1.7 1.6 181.0 7.0 5.6 14.4 including 6.1 7.6 1.5 1.4 707.0 19.6 23.4 51.2 including 7.6 9.1 1.5 1.4 592.0 16.5 17.5 40.8 Infill 10929 No Significant Intercepts Port Royal Infill 10930 4.7 7.6 2.9 2.9 794.1 20.1 28.5 58.2 Port Royal and 16.8 18.3 1.5 1.5 442.0 12.7 5.6 23.3 Infill 10931 7.1 8.1 1.0 0.9 355.0 19.7 17.1 39.2 Port Royal and 14.3 17.1 2.7 2.7 221.1 6.3 5.5 14.3 including 14.3 15.5 1.2 1.2 345.0 9.5 11.7 25.2 including 15.5 17.1 1.5 1.5 122.0 3.7 0.6 5.7 Infill 10932 10.2 21.3 11.1 10.2 228.6 7.5 9.3 19.2 Port Royal including 10.2 13.4 3.2 2.9 178.1 6.2 7.7 15.7 including 13.4 15.2 1.8 1.7 137.0 3.7 3.5 8.9 including 15.2 20.4 5.2 4.7 312.9 10.2 13.7 27.3 including 20.4 21.3 0.9 0.8 111.0 4.0 1.1 6.2 and 32.9 36.0 3.0 3.1 87.0 0.8 1.9 4.1 Infill 10933 7.3 11.3 4.0 3.4 84.8 3.1 3.9 7.9 Port Royal including 7.3 8.5 1.2 1.0 29.0 0.8 1.2 2.3 including 8.5 9.6 1.1 0.9 230.0 9.2 11.5 22.8 including 9.6 11.3 1.7 1.4 33.0 1.0 1.1 2.5 Infill 10934 7.0 8.2 1.2 1.2 45.0 3.3 2.4 5.8 Port Royal Infill 10935 No Significant Intercepts Port Royal Infill 10937 10.7 12.2 1.5 1.4 96.0 4.0 1.2 6.0 Port Royal Infill 10938 13.7 18.3 4.6 4.6 169.7 7.8 2.8 12.0 Port Royal including 13.7 15.2 1.5 1.5 268.0 9.1 6.6 18.6 including 15.2 16.8 1.5 1.5 77.0 2.2 0.4 3.5 including 16.8 18.3 1.5 1.5 164.0 12.0 1.4 14.0 Infill 10939 16.2 18.9 2.7 2.1 238.1 7.8 5.7 16.0 Port Royal Infill 10940 19.7 21.6 2.0 1.6 68.0 2.9 1.7 5.2 Port Royal and 26.2 27.3 1.1 1.1 138.0 4.5 1.9 7.8 Infill 10885 360.6 361.8 1.2 0.9 8.0 0.1 6.7 6.9 Santa

Elena and 387.1 390.1 3.0 1.5 8.0 0.2 9.7 10.0 Infill 10902 296.1 297.6 1.5 1.2 55.0 2.6 4.0 7.0 Santa

Elena and 301.2 308.5 7.2 7.2 90.7 5.0 7.7 13.3 including 301.2 303.9 2.7 2.6 220.9 13.5 14.7 29.5 including 303.9 308.5 4.6 4.5 15.1 0.1 3.6 3.9 and 310.3 326.7 16.5 16.2 4.3 0.0 8.4 8.5 including 310.3 312.1 1.8 1.8 5.0 0.0 19.3 19.3 including 312.1 324.3 12.2 12.0 5.0 0.0 8.5 6.0 including 324.3 325.5 1.2 1.2 3.0 0.0 18.3 18.3 including 325.5 326.7 1.2 1.2 4.0 0.0 8.0 8.0 Infill 10908 321.3 323.1 1.8 1.8 11.0 0.1 6.6 6.9 Santa

Elena and 327.7 329.4 1.7 1.5 23.0 0.9 3.5 4.6 and 392.4 393.8 1.4 1.2 21.0 1.4 2.5 4.0 Infill 10915 274.3 275.8 1.5 1.4 30.0 2.6 4.3 6.9 Santa

Elena and 308.9 310.3 1.4 1.3 28.0 1.4 2.4 4.0 and 378.0 396.8 18.9 17.8 23.1 1.6 7.8 9.5 including 378.0 380.4 2.4 2.3 54.0 5.2 7.1 12.3 including 380.4 381.4 1.0 0.9 4.0 0.4 0.3 0.7 including 381.4 384.0 2.7 2.5 48.2 4.1 8.6 12.8 including 384.0 390.1 6.1 5.8 10.0 0.3 3.5 3.9 including 390.1 393.8 3.7 3.5 13.8 0.4 19.7 20.3 including 393.8 396.8 3.0 2.9 20.0 1.1 4.6 5.8 and 398.4 399.6 1.2 1.1 42.0 5.6 5.1 10.4 and 400.8 402.9 2.1 2.1 28.0 0.5 4.7 5.5 and 411.5 415.1 3.7 3.5 19.8 0.0 14.0 14.4 Infill 10936 301.4 302.4 0.9 0.9 128.0 8.7 9.7 18.9 Santa

Elena and 371.2 373.2 2.0 2.0 27.0 4.8 1.2 5.6 and 406.1 407.4 1.2 1.2 30.0 2.8 2.8 5.6 and 409.1 436.8 27.8 25.6 27.5 2.5 7.4 9.9 including 409.1 413.9 4.8 4.5 30.6 3.2 5.6 8.7 including 413.9 415.7 1.8 1.7 59.0 7.4 8.6 15.6 including 415.7 418.2 2.4 2.2 13.0 1.4 2.6 4.0 including 418.2 424.0 5.8 5.3 62.8 5.8 12.3 18.1 including 424.0 426.7 2.7 2.5 3.9 0.1 4.9 5.1 including 426.7 429.8 3.0 2.8 23.5 1.0 12.6 13.8 including 429.8 436.8 7.1 6.5 4.0 0.1 4.8 4.9 and 449.6 451.2 1.6 1.5 1.0 0.0 4.9 4.9 Infill 10942 300.8 302.6 1.8 1.6 32.0 0.1 3.9 4.5 Santa

Elena and 374.2 375.2 1.0 1.0 29.0 3.2 3.2 6.3 and 380.4 391.7 11.3 11.0 17.1 0.8 5.0 5.9 including 380.4 382.2 1.8 1.8 52.0 4.1 6.7 10.9 including 382.2 391.7 9.4 9.2 10.4 0.1 4.7 5.0 Infill 10943 307.3 308.8 1.4 1.4 17.0 2.4 3.9 6.2 Santa

Elena and 401.4 402.4 1.1 1.1 7.0 0.2 8.0 8.2 and 408.4 417.6 9.1 8.2 21.4 1.0 7.0 8.2 including 408.4 410.0 1.5 1.4 56.0 2.8 5.1 8.3 including 410.0 411.3 1.3 1.2 37.0 0.9 0.9 2.2 including 411.3 416.1 4.8 4.3 11.3 0.7 7.3 8.0 including 416.1 417.6 1.5 1.4 5.0 0.1 13.5 13.6 and 433.4 434.7 1.3 1.2 13.0 1.5 2.7 4.1 and 438.3 438.8 0.5 0.4 13.0 0.6 3.7 4.4 * True Thickness and apparent widths are estimates. ** ZnEq. Represents zinc grade together with the lead and silver grades (zinc equivalent) in terms of zinc using certain metal price, payable metal, and processing recoveries assumptions. ** ZnEq. Assumptions: Prices - Zn$1.13/lb, Pb$1.00/lb, Ag$18.00/oz; Payable metal - Zn 85%, Pb 95%, Ag 69%, Processing recoveries - Zn 89%, Pb 74%, Ag 79%.

Table 2: Drill Hole Information (for reference)

UTM Coordinates Area Drill Hole

Category Mine

Level (ft) DDH

No. Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elev.

(m) Azi. Incl. Length

(m) Santa Elena Definition 2680 10885 383,373.1 1,642,807.8 123.0 19 -59 438.9 Victoria Exploration 2790 10892 384,284.3 1,642,147.7 108.4 149 -55 179.8 Victoria Exploration 2790 10900 384,285.4 1,642,148.3 108.4 96 -59 179.8 Santa Elena Definition 2680 10902 383,372.0 1,642,807.5 123.0 359 -78 346.3 Santa Elena Definition 2680 10908 383,373.2 1,642,807.6 123.2 5 -58 417.3 Deep East Exploration 2790 10909 384,284.0 1,642,149.0 108.4 6 -53 220.4 Deep East Exploration 2790 10912 384,283.5 1,642,151.0 108.4 350 -39 270.4 Santa Elena Definition 2680 10915 383,373.5 1,642,807.5 123.0 28 -59 442.0 Esperanza Definition 2550 10916 381,747.0 1,642,923.6 175.1 344 -60 30.5 Port Royal Definition 1195 10918 382,370.5 1,642,401.3 569.8 352 -44 27.4 Santa Elena Exploration 2680 10919 383,373.2 1,642,807.6 123.2 49 -54 530.4 Port Royal Definition 1195 10920 382,370.7 1,642,400.9 569.8 351 -80 24.4 Port Royal Definition 1195 10921 382,371.3 1,642,400.7 569.8 18 -50 30.5 Port Royal Definition 1195 10923 382,371.4 1,642,399.9 569.8 42 -64 25.3 Port Royal Definition 1195 10924 382,369.7 1,642,401.0 569.8 327 -39 25.9 Port Royal Definition 1195 10925 382,367.4 1,642,400.8 569.9 292 -34 18.3 Port Royal Definition 1195 10926 382,366.4 1,642,398.9 569.9 263 -33 33.5 Port Royal Definition 1195 10927 382,368.0 1,642,400.6 569.9 290 -59 18.0 Port Royal Definition 1195 10928 382,370.2 1,642,400.4 569.8 323 -71 18.9 Port Royal Definition 1195 10929 382,371.1 1,642,399.3 569.8 150 -79 18.3 Port Royal Definition 1195 10930 382,370.4 1,642,402.1 571.3 356 3 33.5 Port Royal Definition 1195 10931 382,370.4 1,642,402.1 572.3 356 19 35.1 Port Royal Definition 1195 10932 382,371.5 1,642,401.6 571.3 19 4 42.7 Port Royal Definition 1195 10933 382,371.5 1,642,401.6 572.6 19 54 48.8 Port Royal Definition 1195 10934 382,372.3 1,642,400.6 571.8 47 10 24.4 Port Royal Definition 1195 10935 382,372.3 1,642,400.6 572.4 44 39 30.5 Santa Elena Definition 2680 10936 383,373.9 1,642,807.3 123.0 40 -62 469.4 Port Royal Definition 1195 10937 382,371.4 1,642,400.1 574.1 35 71 22.9 Port Royal Definition 1195 10938 382,369.3 1,642,401.7 571.7 327 10 36.6 Port Royal Definition 1195 10939 382,369.3 1,642,401.7 572.6 331 30 57.9 Port Royal Definition 1195 10940 382,366.9 1,642,401.0 572.9 295 44 62.5 Esperanza Exploration 1814 10941 381,746.2 1,642,900.3 407.1 10 -45 435.9 Santa Elena Definition 2680 10942 383,373.2 1,642,807.6 123.2 50 -66 405.4 Santa Elena Definition 2680 10943 383,373.2 1,642,807.6 123.2 360 -59 442.0 Santa Elena Exploration 2680 10945 383,373.2 1,642,807.6 123.2 41 -56 501.4

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Analytical work was carried out by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. (ACME), Vancouver, Canada. Drill core samples were prepared in Bureau Veritas’s laboratory in Guatemala City, Guatemala. Pulp samples were then sent to their analytical Laboratory in Vancouver, Canada. All samples were analyzed for zinc, Lead, copper, iron and silver values determined by method code AR402 atomic absorption spectrometry, and any over limit values were determined using method code FA410. Bureau Veritas has routine quality control procedures which ensure that every batch of 30 prepared samples includes three sample repeats, two commercial standards and blanks. Bureau Veritas is independent from Ascendant. Ascendant used standard QA/QC procedures, when inserting blanks, for the drilling program. The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick E. Toth, P.Geo., Director of Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on its 100%-owned producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine in west-central Honduras, which has been in production since 1948. After acquiring the mine in December 2016, Ascendant implemented a rigorous optimization program aimed at restoring the historic potential of the El Mochito mine. In 2017, the Company successfully completed the operational turnaround it set out to achieve with sustained production at record levels and profitability restored. The Company now remains focused on cost reduction and further operational improvements to drive robust free cash flow in 2018 and beyond. Ascendant is also focused on expanding and upgrading known resources through extensive exploration work for near-term growth. With a significant land package of 11,000 hectares and an abundance of historical data there are several regional targets providing longer term exploration upside which could lead to further resource growth. The Company is also engaged in the evaluation of producing and development stage mineral resource opportunities, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



