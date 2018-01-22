Namdini Infill Drilling Results Returned

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX:CDV) (TSX:CDV) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”) is pleased to report assay results from its continued infill drilling programme of the Namdini Gold Project in Ghana.

Cardinal’s Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director, Archie Koimtsidis said:

“These results are particularly encouraging as they lie outside the expected starter pit area and continue to confirm the wide and ubiquitous extent of mineralisation at Namdini.

“Confidence in the continuity and robustness of the Namdini gold resource is increasing with the return of more results from the 9,000m infill drilling programme which began following the release of our September 2017 Mineral Resource update.

“When completed, we anticipate that results from this current 9,000m programme to lead to an upgrade in the current Mineral Resource in both size and category, which is anticipated to be reported during Q1 2018.

“Separate to the infill programme at Namdini, we have drill rigs active testing some of our regional exploration licences, and we look forward to providing information from these first pass drill programmes.

“We are also continuing to advance the Preliminary Economic Assessment which is expected to be reported in Q1 2018.”

HIGHLIGHTS FROM NAMDINI 9,000m INFILL DRILLING RETURNED TO DATE

12m at 7.6g/t Au from 343m – NMDD132 27m at 6.0g/t Au from 231m - NMDD145 11m at 4.9g/t Au from 184m – NMDD128 17m at 4.8g/t Au from 368m – NMDD132 12m at 4.9g/t Au from 394m – NMDD144 10m at 4.3g/t Au from 447m – NMDD135 28m at 4.1 g/t Au from 318m - NMDD144 72m at 3.3 g/t Au from 348m – NMDD135 65m at 3.0 g/t Au from 189m - NMDD132 23m at 3.0g/t Au from 147m – NMDD135 16m at 2.7g/t Au from 431m – NMDD133 25m at 2.7g/t Au from 190m – NMDD123 37m at 2.6g/t Au from 254m – NMDD134 64m at 1.8g/t Au from 415m - NMDD136 30m at 2.2g/t Au from 100m – NMDD124 61m at 1.4 g/t Au from 277m - NMDD138 29m at 2.0g/t Au from 473m – NMDD136 54m at 1.5 g/t Au from 127m - NMDD145 26m at 1.7g/t Au from 208m – NMDD137 130m at 1.0g/t Au from 295m – NMDD150

Individual gold intersections are >0.5 g/t Au with no more than 3m of consecutive internal dilution at <0.5 g/t Au.

Detailed results of the drill programme are included below and in the attached schedules.

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS



Infill drilling results have been returned from the comprehensive campaign to continue to add definition to the Namdini Mineral Resource. The infill drill results continue to support strong continuity of the mineralized zones.

Assay results are pending from a further nine diamond holes already completed, which will be incorporated into the database that forms the basis for a Mineral Resource upgrade expected in Q1 2018.

Figure 1 illustrates a plan view of the collar locations of drill holes and a typical interpretive section through the mineralization which is displayed in Figure 2. Meta Data for significant intercepts are tabulated in Table 1, Schedule 1. Details of all significant intercepts are provided in Table 2, Schedule 1.

Figure 1: Plan View of the Namdini deposit showing drill hole locations of the reported results and location of Section J – Typical Cross Section through the mineralisation

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0a9831b-c8e8-48d5-a7e6-ef94dfe19dfb

Figure 2: Typical Cross Section - J

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef29e07f-193d-494e-b1fe-20b1bf25389a

ABOUT CARDINAL

Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSX:CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company’s Namdini Project has a declared Indicated Mineral Resource of 120 Mt @ 1.1 g/t for 4.3 Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 84 Mt @ 1.2 g/t for 3.1 Moz (refer to Cardinal “Technical Report on Namdini” dated 11 September 2017). The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project through a resource expansion drilling programme and continues to advance the PEA / Scoping Study which is due for release in Q1 2018. In parallel, a pre‐feasibility study is progressing supported by additional multi-disciplinary engineering activities. Exploration activity is also underway on its large portfolio of regional exploration licenses.

Competent Person’s / Qualified Person’s Statement

The information in this press release has been compiled and reviewed by Mr. Richard Bray, a Registered Professional Geologist with the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr. Ekow Taylor, a Chartered Professional Geologist with the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Bray and Mr. Taylor have more than five years’ experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” and as a Qualified Person as defined by the NI43-101 instrument. Mr. Bray and Mr. Taylor are full-time employees of Cardinal and hold equity securities in the Company. Mr. Bray and Mr. Taylor have consented to the inclusion of the matters in this report based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

SCHEDULE 1

DRILL RESULTS

The intercepts were calculated, using a 0.5 g/t cut-off, which approximates the cut-off for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (“RPEEE”) as per the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (“JORC Code”) 2012 and the Canadian Institute of Mining (“CIM”) 2010 guidelines and internal dilution of no more than 3m at <0.5g/t Au.

Please refer to www.sedar.com for Cardinal’s current technical report.

Hole ID Depth (m) (m) Dip Azimuth Grid_ID mEast mNorth mRL NMDD123 432.37 -65.423 100.3 WGS84_30N 757382.733 1177306.399 202.436 NMDD124 402.28 -64.199 102.42 WGS84_30N 757387.38 1177180.651 204.877 NMDD128 351.77 -65.415 96.81 WGS84_30N 757459.099 1177447.677 198.796 NMDD132 453.38 -64.73 98.36 WGS84_30N 757353.936 1177335.155 202.099 NMDD133 480.06 -65.685 101.53 WGS84_30N 757299.286 1177289.63 203.205 NMDD134 453.84 -65.719 97.08 WGS84_30N 757321.161 1177088.088 207.447 NMDD135 597.22 -65.045 98.37 WGS84_30N 757226.881 1177097.252 207.603 NMDD136 651.32 -65.26 93.2 WGS84_30N 757190.682 1177080.916 208.246 NMDD137 627.66 -64.648 91.9 WGS84_30N 757235.296 1177050.143 208.469 NMDD138 501.4 -65.2 95.12 WGS84_30N 757278.302 1176992.941 210.226 NMDD144 561.8 -65.3 91.78 WGS84_30N 757266.464 1177258.057 203.885 NMDD145 459.36 -64.42 96.19 WGS84_30N 757255.584 1176819.842 216.998 NMDD150 588.4 -64.56 94.45 WGS84_30N 757172.134 1176979.263 210.956

Table 1: Meta-Data listing drill holes





Hole_ID mFrom mTo mWidth Au g/t NMDD123 190 215 25 2.7 NMDD123 246 251 5 0.9 NMDD123 266 269 3 1.7 NMDD123 337 348 11 3.1 NMDD123 360 364 4 1.3 NMDD123 370 374 4 3.5 NMDD123 425 431 6 1.2 NMDD124 21 28 7 1.8 NMDD124 59 75 16 2.0 NMDD124 100 130 30 2.2 NMDD124 134 141 7 0.9 NMDD124 150 186 36 1.1 NMDD124 219 224 5 1.8 NMDD124 234 239 5 1.0 NMDD124 247 267 20 1.1 NMDD124 295 302 7 3.6





Hole_ID mFrom mTo mWidth Au g/t NMDD128 169 179 10 2.3 NMDD128 184 195 11 4.9 NMDD128 335 338 3 6.3 NMDD132 168 171 3 1.2 NMDD132 189 254 65 3.0 NMDD132 279 285 6 0.8 NMDD132 294 297 3 0.7 NMDD132 301 304 3 2.7 NMDD132 324 333 9 2.5 NMDD132 343 355 12 7.6 NMDD132 368 385 17 4.8 NMDD132 392 399 7 1.1 NMDD133 215 218 3 1.1 NMDD133 222 227 5 2.7 NMDD133 231 240 9 0.8 NMDD133 254 263 9 0.9 NMDD133 272 279 7 1.4 NMDD133 292 304 12 1.4 NMDD133 319 325 6 3.6 NMDD133 382 389 7 0.5 NMDD133 419 425 6 2.4 NMDD133 431 447 16 2.7 NMDD134 38 42 4 1.0 NMDD134 84 100 16 0.8 NMDD134 110 116 6 1.4 NMDD134 131 134 3 1.1 NMDD134 153 157 4 0.8 NMDD134 185 214 29 1.0 NMDD134 222 227 5 0.7 NMDD134 235 241 6 0.6 NMDD134 254 291 37 2.6 NMDD134 301 304 3 3.5 NMDD134 308 311 3 2.3 NMDD134 316 332 16 1.8 NMDD134 337 363 26 1.6 NMDD134 375 380 5 2.2 NMDD134 394 399 5 2.7 NMDD135 128 134 6 1.8 NMDD135 147 170 23 3.0 NMDD135 192 206 14 1.8 NMDD135 226 232 6 0.9 NMDD135 240 248 8 1.2 NMDD135 266 275 9 0.8 NMDD135 280 297 17 2.1 NMDD135 301 308 7 1.6





Hole_ID mFrom mTo mWidth Au g/t NMDD135 314 319 5 0.9 NMDD135 328 332 4 0.6 NMDD135 348 420 72 3.3 NMDD135 426 431 5 1.1 NMDD135 447 457 10 4.3 NMDD135 475 478 3 1.2 NMDD135 492 513 21 1.1 NMDD135 523 534 11 1.1 NMDD136 156 159 3 0.7 NMDD136 169 175 6 0.6 NMDD136 180 186 6 0.6 NMDD136 207 223 16 1.5 NMDD136 250 257 7 1.3 NMDD136 283 326 43 1.0 NMDD136 333 346 13 1.9 NMDD136 351 415 64 1.8 NMDD136 419 422 3 1.6 NMDD136 445 465 20 1.5 NMDD136 473 502 29 2.0 NMDD136 513 522 9 2.1 NMDD136 570 576 6 0.6 NMDD137 125 133 8 1.8 NMDD137 158 169 11 1.3 NMDD137 174 183 9 0.6 NMDD137 201 204 3 2.3 NMDD137 208 234 26 1.7 NMDD137 254 257 3 0.9 NMDD137 263 301 38 1.0 NMDD137 310 317 7 0.9 NMDD137 321 374 53 1.1 NMDD137 378 389 11 1.6 NMDD137 398 409 11 2.9 NMDD137 416 421 5 1.0 NMDD137 453 468 15 1.0 NMDD137 475 478 3 2.0 NMDD137 511 526 15 1.6 NMDD138 83 90 7 1.8 NMDD138 97 205 108 0.8 NMDD138 213 222 9 0.5 NMDD138 226 237 11 1.0 NMDD138 241 244 3 1.0 NMDD138 250 263 13 0.6 NMDD138 277 338 61 1.4 NMDD138 349 358 9 1.7 NMDD138 380 385 5 2.3 NMDD138 390 395 5 1.3 Hole_ID mFrom mTo mWidth Au g/t NMDD138 402 407 5 1.5 NMDD138 413 420 7 0.8 NMDD138 437 452 15 2.2 NMDD138 458 476 18 0.9 NMDD144 260 273 13 2.3 NMDD144 298 303 5 1.8 NMDD144 318 346 28 4.1 NMDD144 363 376 13 2.4 NMDD144 394 406 12 4.9 NMDD144 413 421 8 0.7 NMDD144 438 447 9 1.3 NMDD144 461 465 4 0.6 NMDD144 470 473 3 1.3 NMDD144 477 489 12 1.5 NMDD144 499 513 14 1.6 NMDD145 67 74 7 1.5 NMDD145 79 84 5 1.3 NMDD145 89 92 3 2.2 NMDD145 96 105 9 1.0 NMDD145 109 116 7 0.8 NMDD145 127 181 54 1.5 NMDD145 204 208 4 0.6 NMDD145 217 226 9 0.9 NMDD145 231 258 27 6.0 NMDD145 265 270 5 0.5 NMDD145 287 290 3 0.5 NMDD145 316 320 4 0.5 NMDD145 364 367 3 0.7 NMDD145 415 418 3 0.8 NMDD150 189 198 9 1.7 NMDD150 206 210 4 0.8 NMDD150 216 220 4 3.0 NMDD150 232 240 8 1.5 NMDD150 244 257 13 0.9 NMDD150 295 425 130 1.0 NMDD150 430 433 3 1.6 NMDD150 449 452 3 13.1 NMDD150 460 468 8 1.3 NMDD150 478 495 17 1.0 NMDD150 499 504 5 1.6 NMDD150 509 512 3 1.3 NMDD150 552 559 7 0.7 NMDD150 564 575 11 0.6

Table 2 Summary of individual intercepts

Notes:

Cut-off grade for reporting of each individual intercept is ≥ 0.5 g/t Au with a maximum of 3m of consecutive internal dilution included within the intercept; only intercepts ≥ 3m are reported.

Intervals are HQ diamond core or RC which are sampled every 1m.

Samples are analyzed for Au (SGS Lab FAA505 method) which is a 50g fire assay fusion with AAS instrument finish.

Grid coordinates are in WWGS84 Zone 30 North.

APPENDIX 1

JORC CODE 2012 EDITION – TABLE 1

Section 1 – Sampling Technique and Data

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Sampling is by a combination of diamond drill and reverse circulation holes.

Nature and quality of sampling is carried out under QAQC procedures as per industry standards.

Diamond sampling include both half-core and quarter-core samples of HQ core size and RC samples are collected by a three-tier riffle splitter using downhole sampling hammers with nominal 127 to 140mm holes.



Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Sampling is guided by Cardinal Namdini protocols and Quality Control procedures as per industry standard. Sample representivity is ensured for:

RC samples by collecting 1m samples from a cyclone, passing them through a 3-tier riffle splitter, and taking duplicate samplers every 22nd sample.

HQ core through sampling the various lithological units at 1m intervals. The original system used was to sample each unit separately, but after statistical analyses of the results found there was no material grade variation between the units, the quarter core was sampled at 1m intervals throughout the drill hole. Recent HQ core sampling has been conducted by half core.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.



In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Diamond drill samples are firstly crushed using Jaw Crusher and thereafter crushed to -2mm using a RSD Boyd crusher. A less than 1kg split sample is then pulverised via LM2 to a nominal 85% passing -75µm.



Reverse circulation drill samples are only crushed through a RSD Boyd crusher to -2mm and pulverised via LM2 to a nominal 85% passing -75µm.



A 200g sub-sample is taken for analysis. A 50g charge weight is fused with litharge based flux, cupelled and the prill dissolved in aqua regia and Gold is determined by AAS. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open‐hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Diamond core drilling is completed with core size of HQ with a standard tube. Triple tube is used in saprolite at the tops of the hole. Core is orientated using digital Reflex ACT II RD orientation tool.

Reverse circulation drilling uses sampling hammer of nominal 127 to 140mm holes.

All holes are inclined at varying angles for optimal zone intersection.

All drill collars are surveyed using Trimble R8 RTK GPS with downhole surveying every 30m. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Diamond core recovery is logged and captured into the database. Method of recording chip and core sample recoveries was to enter the relevant data on a hand-held Motion F5te Tablet PC using a set of standard templates supplied by Maxwell Geoservices, Perth (Maxwell).

Reverse circulation sampling is good. Chips are logged and weighed and captured to the database.

RC sample recoveries are assessed by weighing 1m samples from the cyclone on a scale in the field and comparing with the theoretical volume contained in a 1m x 140mm diameter hole to calculate an estimated percentage sample recovery.

For RC drilling, average recoveries are in the order of 76% and considered acceptable.

Core recovered from each drill run is measured and compared with the drill run length drilled to calculate an estimated percentage core recovery.

For core drilling overall recoveries are excellent, weighted average recovery greater than 98%.



Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Measures taken include the use of bigger HQ core size diamond drilling to maximise recovery, having a geologist onsite to examine core and core metres marked and orientated to check against the driller’s blocks and ensuring that all core loss is taken into account.

At the reverse circulation rig, sampling systems are routinely cleaned to minimise the opportunity for contamination and drilling methods are focused on sample quality. The measures taken to maximize RC sample recovery are through a cyclone and a 3-tier riffle splitter. Each 1m sample is passed twice through the splitter before sampling to ensure maximum homogenisation of each sample and to collect an unbiased representative sample to be assayed.

The majority of the reverse circulation rigs have auxiliary compressors and boosters to help maintain dry samples. Where wet samples are encountered, the reverse circulation drilling is discontinued and is progressed with diamond core drilling.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. No relationship is seen to exist between sample recovery and grade, and no sample bias due to preferential loss/gain of any fine/coarse material due to the acceptable sample recoveries obtained by both drilling methods employed. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. All drill holes are fully logged. The lithology, alteration and geotechnical characteristics of core are logged directly to a digital format on a Field Toughbook laptop logging system following procedures and using Cardinal geologic codes. Data is imported into Cardinal’s central database after validation in LogChief™.

All geological logging is to a level of detail to support Mineral Resource estimation. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. Logging is both qualitative and quantitative depending on the field being logged.

Both RC chips in trays and HQ core are photographed both in dry and wet form. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All holes are logged in full and to the total length of each drill hole.

100% of each relevant intersection is logged in detail. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. Core orientation is completed for all diamond holes and all are marked prior to sampling. Longitudinally cut half core samples are produced using a Core Saw. Samples are weighed and recorded.

Some quarter core samples have been used and statistical test-work has shown them to be as equally representative as half core. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. RC samples are split using a three-tier riffle splitter. The majority of RC samples are dry. On occasions that wet samples are encountered, they are dried prior to splitting with a riffle splitter. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Drill core samples are sorted, dried at 105°C for 4 hours and weighed. Samples are firstly Jaw Crushed and a second stage crushing is through RSD Jaques crusher to a nominal -2mm and then split to <1.0kg. The reject sample is retained in the original bag and stored. The split is pulverised in a LM2 to a nominal 85% passing 75%µm and approximately 200g sub-sample of the pulverised material is used for assay.

Chip samples are sorted and dried in an oven for 8 hours and weighed. They are then crushed to -2mm using a RSD Boyd crusher and a <1.0kg split is taken. The reject sample is retained in the original bag and stored. The split is pulverised in a LM2 to a nominal 85% passing 75µm and a 200g sub-sample is used for analysis.

All preparation equipment is flushed with barren material prior to commencement of the job. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Cardinal Resources has protocols that cover the sample preparation at the laboratories and the collection and assessment of data to ensure that accurate steps are used in producing representative samples for the analytical process. Key performance indices include: Contamination index of 95% (that is at least 95% of blanks pass; failures can only be attributed to probable minor laboratory contamination).

Crushed Size index of P95-2mm (1:50 sample screened).

Grind Size index of P85-75µm (1:50 sample screened).

Check Samples returning at worse 20% precision at 90th percentile and bias of 5% or better. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second‐half sampling. Sampling is carried out in accordance with Cardinal protocols as per industry best practice. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximize representivity of samples is to insert commercial certified reference material (CRM) for standards and in-house blanks every 22 samples.

SGS Laboratory assays duplicate samples of each sample batch (20%) so that representivity of the samples can be checked

Field duplicates have been taken and analysis of results have shown the sampling to be representative. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Measures taken to ensure that the RC sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected are to take field duplicate samples every 22nd sample.

Approximately 3kg samples from the splitter are retained from each sample and stored on the company’s premises for possible re‐assay.

Measures taken to ensure that the core sampling is representative is to sample half core at 1m intervals irrespective of lithologies due to the similarities in grade of the main lithologies.

Results of field duplicates, standards and blanks are all plotted graphically to ensure that the results of each assay batch are acceptable. Quality of Assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. Samples are analysed for Au by lead collection fire assay of a 50g charge with AAS finish; the assay charge is fused with the litharge based flux, cupelled and prill dissolved in aqua regia and gold determined by flame AAS.

The quality of the Fire Assaying and laboratory procedures are considered to be entirely appropriate for this deposit type.

The analytical method is considered appropriate for this mineralization style and is of industry standards. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. No hand held geophysical tools are used. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Sample preparation checks for pulp fineness are carried out by the laboratory as part of their internal procedures to ensure the grind size of 85% passing 75µm is being attained. Laboratory QAQC involves the use of internal lab standards using certified reference material and blanks.

Cardinal’s QAQC protocol is considered industry standard with standard reference material (SRM) submitted on a regular basis with routine samples. The SRMs having a range of values and blanks are inserted in the ratio of 1:22. Duplicates are taken at the riffle splitter at a ratio of 1:20 samples. No duplicate samples are taken from core samples.

Pulp rejects (Check Assays) are submitted to a secondary laboratory for checks on accuracy and precision of the primary laboratory.

Coarse rejects (Check Samples) are submitted back to the primary laboratory to access the adequacy of the sub-sampling process. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. Significant intersections have been verified by alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes. None of the drill holes in this report are twinned. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Primary data are captured on field tough book laptops using LogChief™ Software. The software has validation routines and data is then imported onto a secure central database. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The primary data is always kept and is never replaced by adjusted or interpreted data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down‐hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Planned drill hole collar coordinates are surveyed using handheld Garmin GPSmap 62s GPS within ±3m accuracy.

All drill collars are accurately surveyed using Trimble R8 RTK GPS system within ±10mm of accuracy (X, Y, Z).

Coordinates are based on 12 control stations established on the Namdini site by Sahara Mining Services.

Downhole survey is completed by using Reflex Ez-Shot survey instrument at regular intervals.

Gyroscopic downhole survey was completed on some selected drillholes for the recent drilling using Reflex Ez-Gyro (North Seeking) instrument as part of the quality checks on the downhole surveys. Specification of the grid system used. Coordinate and azimuth are reported in UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Topographic control was established from aerial photography using a series of 12 surveyed control points. A 1m ground resolution DTM was produced by Sahara Mining Services from the survey completed in 24 flights using the DJI Inspire 1 UAV at an altitude of 100m with an overlap of 70%. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Drill spacing is at 50m x 100m line spacing with infill to 50m x 50m and 10m x 15m in areas to establish mineralization continuity and upgrade the Mineral Resource. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Drill data spacing and distribution are sufficient to establish the geological and grade continuity appropriate for reporting Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve and classifications applied. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether sample compositing has been applied. No sample compositing has been applied. Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. The majority of the drill holes are orientated to achieve intersection angles as close to perpendicular to the mineralization as practicable. This achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures as drilling is orientated normal to the dip and foliation of the deposit. Structural measurements confirm that the foliation of the entire deposit dips -60⁰W so that the sampling achieves unbiased sampling of the lithologies If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. No significant orientation based sampling bias is known at this time. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. An independent Ghanaian security contractor is used to ensure sample security.

The drilling contractor is accountable for drill core and RC chips production at the drill site. Final delivery from the drill site to the laydown within the core yard is managed by Cardinal. The core yard technicians, field technicians and Geologists ensure the core and chips are logged, prepared and stored under security until collected by SGS for delivery to the laboratories.

At the time of sample collection, a sign-off process between Cardinal and the SGS delivery truck driver ensures the samples and paper work corresponds. The samples are then transported to the SGS Tarkwa (Ghana) or SGS Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso) laboratory where they are receipted against the dispatch documents. The assay laboratories are responsible for the samples from the time of collection from Namdini Project site until final results are returned and checked by Cardinal Geologists.

Sample pulps and coarse rejects are retained by the laboratories and are shipped back to Namdini after final results are returned where they are stored under security. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Sampling techniques are of industry standards. Data is audited by Maxwell Geoservices (Perth), who have not made any other recommendations.



Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in section 1 will also apply to this section where relevant)