Namdini Infill Drilling Results Returned
TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX:CDV) (TSX:CDV) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”) is pleased to report assay results from its continued infill drilling programme of the Namdini Gold Project in Ghana.
Cardinal’s Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director, Archie Koimtsidis said:
“These results are particularly encouraging as they lie outside the expected starter pit area and continue to confirm the wide and ubiquitous extent of mineralisation at Namdini.
“Confidence in the continuity and robustness of the Namdini gold resource is increasing with the return of more results from the 9,000m infill drilling programme which began following the release of our September 2017 Mineral Resource update.
“When completed, we anticipate that results from this current 9,000m programme to lead to an upgrade in the current Mineral Resource in both size and category, which is anticipated to be reported during Q1 2018.
“Separate to the infill programme at Namdini, we have drill rigs active testing some of our regional exploration licences, and we look forward to providing information from these first pass drill programmes.
“We are also continuing to advance the Preliminary Economic Assessment which is expected to be reported in Q1 2018.”
HIGHLIGHTS FROM NAMDINI 9,000m INFILL DRILLING RETURNED TO DATE
Individual gold intersections are >0.5 g/t Au with no more than 3m of consecutive internal dilution at <0.5 g/t Au.
Detailed results of the drill programme are included below and in the attached schedules.
DISCUSSION OF RESULTS
Infill drilling results have been returned from the comprehensive campaign to continue to add definition to the Namdini Mineral Resource. The infill drill results continue to support strong continuity of the mineralized zones.
Assay results are pending from a further nine diamond holes already completed, which will be incorporated into the database that forms the basis for a Mineral Resource upgrade expected in Q1 2018.
Figure 1 illustrates a plan view of the collar locations of drill holes and a typical interpretive section through the mineralization which is displayed in Figure 2. Meta Data for significant intercepts are tabulated in Table 1, Schedule 1. Details of all significant intercepts are provided in Table 2, Schedule 1.
Figure 1: Plan View of the Namdini deposit showing drill hole locations of the reported results and location of Section J – Typical Cross Section through the mineralisation
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0a9831b-c8e8-48d5-a7e6-ef94dfe19dfb
Figure 2: Typical Cross Section - J
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef29e07f-193d-494e-b1fe-20b1bf25389a
ABOUT CARDINAL
Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSX:CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.
The Company’s Namdini Project has a declared Indicated Mineral Resource of 120 Mt @ 1.1 g/t for 4.3 Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 84 Mt @ 1.2 g/t for 3.1 Moz (refer to Cardinal “Technical Report on Namdini” dated 11 September 2017). The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project through a resource expansion drilling programme and continues to advance the PEA / Scoping Study which is due for release in Q1 2018. In parallel, a pre‐feasibility study is progressing supported by additional multi-disciplinary engineering activities. Exploration activity is also underway on its large portfolio of regional exploration licenses.
Competent Person’s / Qualified Person’s Statement
The information in this press release has been compiled and reviewed by Mr. Richard Bray, a Registered Professional Geologist with the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr. Ekow Taylor, a Chartered Professional Geologist with the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Bray and Mr. Taylor have more than five years’ experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” and as a Qualified Person as defined by the NI43-101 instrument. Mr. Bray and Mr. Taylor are full-time employees of Cardinal and hold equity securities in the Company. Mr. Bray and Mr. Taylor have consented to the inclusion of the matters in this report based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.
SCHEDULE 1
DRILL RESULTS
The intercepts were calculated, using a 0.5 g/t cut-off, which approximates the cut-off for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (“RPEEE”) as per the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (“JORC Code”) 2012 and the Canadian Institute of Mining (“CIM”) 2010 guidelines and internal dilution of no more than 3m at <0.5g/t Au.
Please refer to www.sedar.com for Cardinal’s current technical report.
|Hole ID
|Depth (m) (m)
|Dip
|Azimuth
|Grid_ID
|mEast
|mNorth
|mRL
|NMDD123
|432.37
|-65.423
|100.3
|WGS84_30N
|757382.733
|1177306.399
|202.436
|NMDD124
|402.28
|-64.199
|102.42
|WGS84_30N
|757387.38
|1177180.651
|204.877
|NMDD128
|351.77
|-65.415
|96.81
|WGS84_30N
|757459.099
|1177447.677
|198.796
|NMDD132
|453.38
|-64.73
|98.36
|WGS84_30N
|757353.936
|1177335.155
|202.099
|NMDD133
|480.06
|-65.685
|101.53
|WGS84_30N
|757299.286
|1177289.63
|203.205
|NMDD134
|453.84
|-65.719
|97.08
|WGS84_30N
|757321.161
|1177088.088
|207.447
|NMDD135
|597.22
|-65.045
|98.37
|WGS84_30N
|757226.881
|1177097.252
|207.603
|NMDD136
|651.32
|-65.26
|93.2
|WGS84_30N
|757190.682
|1177080.916
|208.246
|NMDD137
|627.66
|-64.648
|91.9
|WGS84_30N
|757235.296
|1177050.143
|208.469
|NMDD138
|501.4
|-65.2
|95.12
|WGS84_30N
|757278.302
|1176992.941
|210.226
|NMDD144
|561.8
|-65.3
|91.78
|WGS84_30N
|757266.464
|1177258.057
|203.885
|NMDD145
|459.36
|-64.42
|96.19
|WGS84_30N
|757255.584
|1176819.842
|216.998
|NMDD150
|588.4
|-64.56
|94.45
|WGS84_30N
|757172.134
|1176979.263
|210.956
Table 1: Meta-Data listing drill holes
|Hole_ID
|mFrom
|mTo
|mWidth
|Au g/t
|NMDD123
|190
|215
|25
|2.7
|NMDD123
|246
|251
|5
|0.9
|NMDD123
|266
|269
|3
|1.7
|NMDD123
|337
|348
|11
|3.1
|NMDD123
|360
|364
|4
|1.3
|NMDD123
|370
|374
|4
|3.5
|NMDD123
|425
|431
|6
|1.2
|NMDD124
|21
|28
|7
|1.8
|NMDD124
|59
|75
|16
|2.0
|NMDD124
|100
|130
|30
|2.2
|NMDD124
|134
|141
|7
|0.9
|NMDD124
|150
|186
|36
|1.1
|NMDD124
|219
|224
|5
|1.8
|NMDD124
|234
|239
|5
|1.0
|NMDD124
|247
|267
|20
|1.1
|NMDD124
|295
|302
|7
|3.6
|Hole_ID
|mFrom
|mTo
|mWidth
|Au g/t
|NMDD128
|169
|179
|10
|2.3
|NMDD128
|184
|195
|11
|4.9
|NMDD128
|335
|338
|3
|6.3
|NMDD132
|168
|171
|3
|1.2
|NMDD132
|189
|254
|65
|3.0
|NMDD132
|279
|285
|6
|0.8
|NMDD132
|294
|297
|3
|0.7
|NMDD132
|301
|304
|3
|2.7
|NMDD132
|324
|333
|9
|2.5
|NMDD132
|343
|355
|12
|7.6
|NMDD132
|368
|385
|17
|4.8
|NMDD132
|392
|399
|7
|1.1
|NMDD133
|215
|218
|3
|1.1
|NMDD133
|222
|227
|5
|2.7
|NMDD133
|231
|240
|9
|0.8
|NMDD133
|254
|263
|9
|0.9
|NMDD133
|272
|279
|7
|1.4
|NMDD133
|292
|304
|12
|1.4
|NMDD133
|319
|325
|6
|3.6
|NMDD133
|382
|389
|7
|0.5
|NMDD133
|419
|425
|6
|2.4
|NMDD133
|431
|447
|16
|2.7
|NMDD134
|38
|42
|4
|1.0
|NMDD134
|84
|100
|16
|0.8
|NMDD134
|110
|116
|6
|1.4
|NMDD134
|131
|134
|3
|1.1
|NMDD134
|153
|157
|4
|0.8
|NMDD134
|185
|214
|29
|1.0
|NMDD134
|222
|227
|5
|0.7
|NMDD134
|235
|241
|6
|0.6
|NMDD134
|254
|291
|37
|2.6
|NMDD134
|301
|304
|3
|3.5
|NMDD134
|308
|311
|3
|2.3
|NMDD134
|316
|332
|16
|1.8
|NMDD134
|337
|363
|26
|1.6
|NMDD134
|375
|380
|5
|2.2
|NMDD134
|394
|399
|5
|2.7
|NMDD135
|128
|134
|6
|1.8
|NMDD135
|147
|170
|23
|3.0
|NMDD135
|192
|206
|14
|1.8
|NMDD135
|226
|232
|6
|0.9
|NMDD135
|240
|248
|8
|1.2
|NMDD135
|266
|275
|9
|0.8
|NMDD135
|280
|297
|17
|2.1
|NMDD135
|301
|308
|7
|1.6
|Hole_ID
|mFrom
|mTo
|mWidth
|Au g/t
|NMDD135
|314
|319
|5
|0.9
|NMDD135
|328
|332
|4
|0.6
|NMDD135
|348
|420
|72
|3.3
|NMDD135
|426
|431
|5
|1.1
|NMDD135
|447
|457
|10
|4.3
|NMDD135
|475
|478
|3
|1.2
|NMDD135
|492
|513
|21
|1.1
|NMDD135
|523
|534
|11
|1.1
|NMDD136
|156
|159
|3
|0.7
|NMDD136
|169
|175
|6
|0.6
|NMDD136
|180
|186
|6
|0.6
|NMDD136
|207
|223
|16
|1.5
|NMDD136
|250
|257
|7
|1.3
|NMDD136
|283
|326
|43
|1.0
|NMDD136
|333
|346
|13
|1.9
|NMDD136
|351
|415
|64
|1.8
|NMDD136
|419
|422
|3
|1.6
|NMDD136
|445
|465
|20
|1.5
|NMDD136
|473
|502
|29
|2.0
|NMDD136
|513
|522
|9
|2.1
|NMDD136
|570
|576
|6
|0.6
|NMDD137
|125
|133
|8
|1.8
|NMDD137
|158
|169
|11
|1.3
|NMDD137
|174
|183
|9
|0.6
|NMDD137
|201
|204
|3
|2.3
|NMDD137
|208
|234
|26
|1.7
|NMDD137
|254
|257
|3
|0.9
|NMDD137
|263
|301
|38
|1.0
|NMDD137
|310
|317
|7
|0.9
|NMDD137
|321
|374
|53
|1.1
|NMDD137
|378
|389
|11
|1.6
|NMDD137
|398
|409
|11
|2.9
|NMDD137
|416
|421
|5
|1.0
|NMDD137
|453
|468
|15
|1.0
|NMDD137
|475
|478
|3
|2.0
|NMDD137
|511
|526
|15
|1.6
|NMDD138
|83
|90
|7
|1.8
|NMDD138
|97
|205
|108
|0.8
|NMDD138
|213
|222
|9
|0.5
|NMDD138
|226
|237
|11
|1.0
|NMDD138
|241
|244
|3
|1.0
|NMDD138
|250
|263
|13
|0.6
|NMDD138
|277
|338
|61
|1.4
|NMDD138
|349
|358
|9
|1.7
|NMDD138
|380
|385
|5
|2.3
|NMDD138
|390
|395
|5
|1.3
|Hole_ID
|mFrom
|mTo
|mWidth
|Au g/t
|NMDD138
|402
|407
|5
|1.5
|NMDD138
|413
|420
|7
|0.8
|NMDD138
|437
|452
|15
|2.2
|NMDD138
|458
|476
|18
|0.9
|NMDD144
|260
|273
|13
|2.3
|NMDD144
|298
|303
|5
|1.8
|NMDD144
|318
|346
|28
|4.1
|NMDD144
|363
|376
|13
|2.4
|NMDD144
|394
|406
|12
|4.9
|NMDD144
|413
|421
|8
|0.7
|NMDD144
|438
|447
|9
|1.3
|NMDD144
|461
|465
|4
|0.6
|NMDD144
|470
|473
|3
|1.3
|NMDD144
|477
|489
|12
|1.5
|NMDD144
|499
|513
|14
|1.6
|NMDD145
|67
|74
|7
|1.5
|NMDD145
|79
|84
|5
|1.3
|NMDD145
|89
|92
|3
|2.2
|NMDD145
|96
|105
|9
|1.0
|NMDD145
|109
|116
|7
|0.8
|NMDD145
|127
|181
|54
|1.5
|NMDD145
|204
|208
|4
|0.6
|NMDD145
|217
|226
|9
|0.9
|NMDD145
|231
|258
|27
|6.0
|NMDD145
|265
|270
|5
|0.5
|NMDD145
|287
|290
|3
|0.5
|NMDD145
|316
|320
|4
|0.5
|NMDD145
|364
|367
|3
|0.7
|NMDD145
|415
|418
|3
|0.8
|NMDD150
|189
|198
|9
|1.7
|NMDD150
|206
|210
|4
|0.8
|NMDD150
|216
|220
|4
|3.0
|NMDD150
|232
|240
|8
|1.5
|NMDD150
|244
|257
|13
|0.9
|NMDD150
|295
|425
|130
|1.0
|NMDD150
|430
|433
|3
|1.6
|NMDD150
|449
|452
|3
|13.1
|NMDD150
|460
|468
|8
|1.3
|NMDD150
|478
|495
|17
|1.0
|NMDD150
|499
|504
|5
|1.6
|NMDD150
|509
|512
|3
|1.3
|NMDD150
|552
|559
|7
|0.7
|NMDD150
|564
|575
|11
|0.6
Table 2 Summary of individual intercepts
Notes:
- Cut-off grade for reporting of each individual intercept is ≥ 0.5 g/t Au with a maximum of 3m of consecutive internal dilution included within the intercept; only intercepts ≥ 3m are reported.
- Intervals are HQ diamond core or RC which are sampled every 1m.
- Samples are analyzed for Au (SGS Lab FAA505 method) which is a 50g fire assay fusion with AAS instrument finish.
- Grid coordinates are in WWGS84 Zone 30 North.
