Cordoba Announces Supplemental Listing of Warrants

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:CDB) (OTCQX:CDBMF) (“Cordoba” or the “Company”) today announces that a total of 6,358,190 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company will be listed and posted for trading under the symbol "CDB.WT" on the TSX Venture Exchange at the open of markets on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.



The Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's bought deal private placement of subscription receipts that closed on July 11, 2017. The subscription receipts were converted into one common share in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) and one-half of one Warrant on July 31, 2017. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $1.08 per Common Share and will expire on July 11, 2019. The Warrants are governed by the terms of a Warrant Indenture dated July 11, 2017 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects in Colombia. Cordoba is currently focused on its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold Project, which includes the advanced-stage Alacran Deposit located in the Department of Cordoba. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Mario Stifano, President and CEO

Cordoba Minerals Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Evan Young, Director, Investor Relations

Email: eyoung@cordobamineralscorp.com

Phone: +1 (647) 808-2141

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.