Western Copper and Gold Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Copper and Gold Corp. (“Western” or the “Company”) (TSX:WRN) (NYSE American:WRN) announces that it plans to conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,608,696 units (the “Units”) at a price of $1.15 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3.0 million (the “Private Placement”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and half of one non-transferable warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $1.75 for a period of 24 months from closing.

Western plans to close the Private Placement as soon as practicable subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX. Finders’ fees may be payable on a portion of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for permitting and development of the Casino Project and for general corporate purposes.

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corp. is developing the Casino Project, Canada’s premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

