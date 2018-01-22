Focus Ventures Announces Intention to Terminate SEC Reporting Obligations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Ventures Ltd. (TSXV:FCV) announces that it will voluntarily file a Form 15F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to terminate the registration of its common shares under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and its reporting obligations under Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.



Management of the Company is of the view that the costs associated with continuing the registration and reporting under the Exchange Act outweigh the benefits received by the Company from maintaining its registration.

The termination will become effective 90 days after the date of filing of the Form 15F with the SEC, or within such shorter period as the SEC may determine. Upon filing of the Form 15F, the Company’s reporting obligations under the Exchange Act will be immediately suspended.

The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Company will continue to meet its Canadian continuous disclosure obligations through filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. All of the Company’s filings can be found at the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

About Focus

Focus is developing the Bayovar 12 phosphate deposit located 40 km from the coast in the Sechura District of northern Peru. Bayovar 12 hosts a large resource of highly-reactive sedimentary phosphate rock - a key raw material input for phosphate fertilizers and vital to world food production. Reactive phosphate rock from Sechura is a natural, slow-release source of phosphorus that can be applied directly to crops. One of Focus’s objectives is to supply direct application phosphate rock to the agricultural regions of Central and South America and Southeast Asia.

For further information, please visit our web site www.focusventuresltd.com.

